Cooper Kupp Reveals the ‘Weird’ Thing He Had to Get Used to With Seahawks After Rams Exit

After playing eight seasons and winning Super Bowl LVI and Super Bowl MVP honors with the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp found himself on the other side of the field in 2025. Cooper’s signing with the Seahawks brought back a lot of memories, with a vintage Pearl Jam T-shirt worn under a flannel shirt. But when the 33-year-old WR joined the Seattle Seahawks ahead of the 2026 season, he also found himself in a completely different environment.

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“Coming out of the tunnel is like weird coming out of this side of the stadium, you know, because I’ve come out the other side so many times,” said Kupp on The Pat McAfee Show. “So it was just kind of that took some getting used to, and eventually it does eventually does become just what life is. You get to Seattle. And it’s like. Hey, there’s a piece of this. It’s like. Hey, we’re going to play part of than you. We’re going to just outcompete you. We’re going to play more physical than you, and so there was just other side of things. It’s like, man, you can.

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“Still, there’s more than one way to win a football game and build a culture. It was very different, so it took a second. But what is the expectation? Because this is so different going through training camp in terms of how it’s built, what you’re projecting out, and what you’re not. You’re not seeing the data sheets right. I’m not seeing the Excel spreadsheet that says this is how we’re going to win games. It’s like. No, no, we’re just. We’re just going to come and hit them really, really hard, and we’re going to like, will ourselves to win. And then that came to life.”

Cooper Kupp’s entry to the Seattle Seahawks was quite dramatic. Following an injury-plagued 2024 season and Puka Nacua joining the Rams, the team decided to head in a different direction. After trying and failing to find a suitable trade partner, Los Angeles released the former Super Bowl MVP (2021) at the start of the new league year to clear cap space.

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At the same time, the Seahawks were reshaping their offense after parting ways with long-time wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf and ended up signing Kupp to a three-year contract in March 2025. At that time, the 33-year-old WR had played 12 games against the Seahawks. So, for him to join and adjust to another NFL franchise after Los Angeles seemed quite weird and tough at the same time.

However, the signing paid off immediately. Kupp caught 47 passes for 593 yards while posting two touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. But more than that, his veteran presence helped Seattle to a dominant run in the postseason.

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They first dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the divisional round. Then they defeated Kupp’s former team in the championship game (31-27) before putting out yet another dominant performance against the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl LX to win Super Bowl LX.