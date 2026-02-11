Cooper Kupp Takes a Shot at Hall of Fame After Mike MacDonald’s Statement on Seahawks WR’s Future

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp just won his second ring and became the star to lead two different franchises in receiving yards in the process. While the crowds debated whether this should be enough to enshrine his name in Canton, he’s now fired shots at the Hall of Fame voting process itself.

“You don’t go to the Hall of Fame for being a great teammate, but you don’t go to the Hall of Fame for winning six Super Bowls either, we just learned,” Kupp said on the New Heights podcast.

That’s a direct jab, and the timing matters too. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald just declared that winning Super Bowl LX “should cement him in the Hall of Fame”. But Kupp knows the math doesn’t quite add up. At 32-years-old with 8,369 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns, his resume looks rather thin compared to other Canton-bound receivers.

And Cooper also seems to be making a point about inconsistency. How does someone with multiple championships get overlooked while others with lesser hardware sail through? His 2021 season was historic: triple crown, Offensive Player of the Year, and a Super Bowl MVP trophy. That year alone carries more weight than most receivers’ entire careers.

But so far, he’s only got one All-Pro selection and one Pro Bowl appearance. Injuries have cost him too many games, limiting his volume stats. And yet, the debate rages on: does one transcendent season plus two rings equal Canton?

Kupp’s clearly frustrated by the moving goalposts. His comment suggests he’s watched deserving players get snubbed while the criteria shift depending on who’s up for induction. To be fair, he’s not wrong. Torry Holt, for one, still waits outside Canton with seven Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl ring.

Now, whether Kupp makes it or not, he’s already accomplished something unprecedented by leading two different teams in receiving yards during Super Bowl wins. But will that be enough for a Hall of Fame honor, or will he have to do a lot more than this?

