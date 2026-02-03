Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back Against Roger Goodell’s 18-Game Schedule Plans

Essentials Inside The Story DeMarcus Lawrence centers player pay in 18-game discussion.

Roger Goodell reiterates uncertainty around schedule expansion.

NFLPA resistance remains firm as talks stay unopened.

Ever since the New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested that an expanded schedule to 18-games for every franchise is inevitable, the football world has been buzzing. While Commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t officially signed off on the move, DeMarcus Lawrence highlighted that there’s much to consider before putting players through another week’s grind. And by that, he means in regard to the players, not owners.

“If we play an 18th game, all players need to be compensated,” the Seahawks defensive end asserted, via Front Office Sports on X. “Probably for that 18th game. You can’t be putting our bodies on the line just for the satisfaction of the fans, for the NFL, or for whoever it is.”

Despite his opposition to the plan, the veteran DE has a sense of realism similar to Kraft. He believes that if Goodell has set his sights on an 18-game format, it is likely only a matter of time before it becomes a reality.

As the growing whispers reached the ears of Goodell, he opted for a more cautious tone than Kraft. Speaking recently on the matter, he clarified that an 18-game season is “not a given.” Even the formal negotiations around the subject have not yet begun, something clarified by the NFL Players Association last fall.

“It’s not something that we assume will happen. It is something that we want to talk about with the union leadership,” he explained.

Goodell highlighted that expanding to an 18-game schedule isn’t the priority for the moment, especially with the NFLPA leadership uncertain. Since Lloyd Howell’s resignation in July 2025, David White has been discharging the duties of Executive Director interimly. So far, his successor hasn’t been named, aka the “transition” Goodell referred to.

The whole conversation around the 18-schedule erupted during the 2024 NFL Draft, when the NFL commissioner appeared on the Pat McAfee Show. At the time, he suggested that swapping a preseason game for a regular-season matchup would be a move toward quality over quantity. If the league went forward with an 18-game regular season, it would be balanced by reducing a preseason game.

The NFL’s addition of a 17th game in 2021 suggested that expansion would be a recurring theme, rather than once in a blue moon.

However, it’s doubtful the players would accept another addition anytime soon. Lawrence’s teammate Cooper Kupp, too, has addressed the whispers and echoed the same sentiment. It would require a “give and take” during the negotiations. In other words, the compensation has been worth the extra wear and tear players will go through.

Yet, the NFLPA opposes. Back in September, White dismissed any formal talks regarding season expansion. And even if it will take place (in the distant future), White will be pushing back against the idea. Any change in the regular season would require a complete renegotiation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which isn’t set to expire until March 2031.

While the 18-game schedule remains a topic for future debate, the NFL’s international expansion is moving at full speed for 2026.

Roger Goodell is chasing 16 International Games a year

The league is set to make its debut in France, with the New Orleans Saints scheduled to play in Paris. Additionally, the NFL will return to Mexico City for the first time since 2022.

Goodell’s futuristic plans also include playing a game at the Stade de France and committing to a multi-year deal to host games at Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

“It’s the ambition we have to be a global sport,” Goodell said earlier. “But it’s also the demand we’re having. We’re hearing from cities that want to host these games and really want to get more American football.”

The league has already confirmed its first-ever game in Australia, which will feature the Los Angeles Rams. And they’ve scheduled stops in Rio de Janeiro, Munich, and London. Currently, nine international games are set for next season, but Goodell’s ultimate goal is to reach 16 international games annually. It’s something NFL owners are pushing “like the dickens,” as Kraft described it.