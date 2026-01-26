Seahawks’ DeMarcus Lawrence Proves Himself Right About Leaving Jerry Jones’ Cowboys for Super Bowl

Essentials Inside The Story DeMarcus Lawrence backs up old words as Seattle’s season peaks.

A sack, a forced fumble, and a Super Bowl ticket follow.

Jerry Jones’ Cowboys history quietly trails Lawrence into February.

The Seattle Seahawks’ 31-27 victory over the Los Angeles Rams sealed the first Super Bowl berth for the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Lawrence, who is a central figure of the Hawks’ defense. Ahead of the first Super Bowl game against the New England Patriots, an old video has resurfaced, showing Lawrence’s accurate prediction about his new team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dallas is my home. Made my home there; my family lives there,” said Lawrence. “I know for sure I’m not gonna win a Super Bowl there.”

DeMarcus Lawrence gave an interview with Barstool Sports on March 25, 2025, upon signing with the Seahawks after spending eleven seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. In a decade-long career with the Cowboys, the defensive player never reached a Super Bowl final, let alone winning one. That drought has now stretched nearly three decades under the ownership of Jerry Jones, with Dallas failing to return to the Super Bowl since its 1996 title.

ADVERTISEMENT

But in his very first season with the Seahawks, Lawrence is in his first Super Bowl final and just one win away from touching the biggest prize in football. He proved crucial to the Hawks’ NFC Championship victory with a forced fumble and two solo tackles. He recorded a key 10-yard sack on Rams QB Matthew Stafford in the second quarter of the game.

Besides the Rams game, he has been a cornerstone to the Seahawks‘ defense, featuring in 18 games, including the postseason. In the regular season, the Seahawks linebacker secured 6 sacks and 53 combined tackles. In the two playoff games, DeMarcus Lawrence has 2 sacks along with 5 tackles against the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the road to the Super Bowl final with the Seahawks this season, he established a reputation as a top linebacker at the Dallas Cowboys, where his resume was equally compelling. He started 123 out of 141 NFL games with the Cowboys, registering 61.5 sacks and 450 total combined tackles. His current Seahawks sack tally stands at 16, one less than 17, which he recorded in 2022 and 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most successful franchises in the NFL, but their records are now just part of history, as the franchise is yet to win the Super Bowl this century, with the last trophy coming in 1996. If DeMarcus Lawrence becomes a Super Bowl champion in two weeks, he won’t be the first one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Players to win the Super Bowl after leaving the Dallas Cowboys

Several NFL players won the Super Bowl after leaving the Dallas-based franchise. The former linebacker DeMarcus Ware, who spent nine seasons with the Cowboys, clinched Super Bowl 50 when he moved to the Denver Broncos in 2014.

The former linebacker Anthony Hitchens was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft. After spending three seasons with the franchise, he moved to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he became a Super Bowl champion in the 2019 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another former Dallas Cowboys linebacker, Damien Wilson, played his rookie season with the Dallas franchise before leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs. He, along with the former Cowboys teammate Hitchens, became Super Bowl Champions in the 2019 season.

Former Cowboys cornerbacks Morris Claiborne and Charvarius Ward were part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning team in 2019, making them two more individuals to win the trophy after a Cowboys exit.

Following in their footsteps, Lawrence now has a chance to cap his post-Cowboys career with a Super Bowl victory on February 8, 2026, bringing his prediction to fruition.