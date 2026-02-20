Druski Breaks Silence on Butchering Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s Name at NFL Honors

Actor-comedian Druski went viral recently after messing up Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s name publicly while presenting at the 2026 NFL Honors. He was announcing the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, which went to the Seattle Seahawks’ star receiver. It was the first of two big wins for Smith-Njigba that weekend, followed by Seattle’s Super Bowl win. However, you could say his individual victory was overshadowed by Druski’s moment, which the comedian has now apologized for.

“I like to mess around, and sometimes, you can go too far,” he said on CBS Mornings while admitting that Jaxon’s name is hard to pronounce. “I even hit him up…I reached out. And congratulations to him and the team on the Super Bowl. I think that was an amazing thing. And yeah, I didn’t get any response back. But I tried… When we talk about walking the line of comedy, sometimes you do have to take that chance. I think it’s not all going to be a successful hit. Nothing you do in anything when you try to pursue greatness is going to be successful.”

The whole controversy erupted on February 6. Sharing the stage with Hall of Famer Barry Sanders, Druski was presenting Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year award. But doing the honors, he repeatedly butchered his name.

“Jaxon Smith-Na-Na-Njigba,” he joked while adding other variations.

While the intended exaggeration drew laughs from many in the audience, people on social media didn’t take it well. The moment wasn’t about Smith-Njigba’s incredible season anymore.

It turned into a debate about whether the joke had gone too far. Some Seahawks fans even viewed it as an attempt to steal the wideout’s thunder. But for Druski, it was never about downplaying one’s achievements.

Right before discussing the viral moment, he defended his comedy style. He claimed his art comes from a “good place or a good-hearted situation,” and that he never tries to “punch down.”

On the other hand, Smith-Njigba’s win at the ceremony reflects his stellar season. He delivered a career-best production, including 119 receptions.

He also led the league with a career-best 1,793 receiving yards and tied for ‌sixth with ten touchdowns. Besides making little impact during Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl win, it was a championship year for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And it wasn’t surprising that head coach Mike Macdonald had stepped in to support him.

Mike Macdonald steps in to support Jaxon Smith-Njigba

After the joke at the NFL Honor ceremony stirred the pot, many shared their blunt responses. But out of all, Macdonald’s response stood out for its timing. The situation resurfaced as Seattle celebrated its Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. The coach chose ‌the team’s victory parade to send a clear message: don’t mess with my players.

“Put some respect on that man’s [Smith-Njigba] name,” Macdonald said into a mic right after the receiver thanked his fans.

Macdonald’s comment was a nod to the receiver’s contribution to the team’s sterling offensive run this past season. And many perceived it as a direct response to what happened at the awards ceremony.

Interestingly, Macdonald finished third in Coach of the Year voting behind Mike Vrabel. Still, his Super Bowl win and gesture towards Smith-Njigba won hearts.

It also signaled that he would have his team’s back when needed. Meanwhile, Jaxon reiterated his coach’s message when asked about his name and its meaning.

“Jaxon Smith-Njigba, put respect on it, you heard me?” he said after securing the Lombardi Trophy. “Sierra Leone, so long…My grandfather came to the United States in the 70s and had to work for everything that he had. [He] brought a lot of people over here, brought a lot of family over here, and he was a leader and took pride in who he was and what he had to give back to. I represent him, I represent my family, I represent Sierra Leone, Bow, and Freetown.”

Representing his ancestral country and heritage, Smith-Njigba said it was an honor to carry that legacy and speak about it on such a stage. And that’s why the player likely didn’t respond to Druski for doing him dirty like that.