Sam Darnold, Seahawks Dealt With Bad News Just Hours Before NFC Championship Game Against Rams

As Sam Darnold prepared for the biggest start of his Seahawks career, Seattle suffered a late setback, increasing pressure just hours before the NFC Championship showdown against the Rams.

NFL journalist Tom Pelissero shared the update on Sunday, confirming a blow to Seattle’s offense.

“Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo, who was activated from injured reserve Friday, is inactive for the NFC Championship vs. the Rams,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Arroyo’s activation had raised expectations he might contribute, but the team ultimately ruled him out. His absence reduces depth and removes a reliable red-zone option for Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense. The quarterback must now rely on other targets to keep the team steady in a pressure-packed game.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is all prepared to lead his team onto the biggest stage of the season, even as questions linger about his health ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams. Despite dealing with an oblique injury, the Seahawks remain confident in Darnold’s availability and toughness, trusting their starter to guide the offense in a high-pressure game.

Darnold was limited throughout last week’s practices, sharing reps with backup Drew Lock as the team carefully managed his workload. He focused mostly on short and intermediate throws and avoided pushing his arm to full strength, saving that effort for game day.

Even with last-minute problems and injury worries, Seattle will depend on Sam Darnold to stay calm and strong, knowing they cannot afford mistakes in the NFC Championship against the Rams.

Injury won’t stop Darnold from the NFC title game

The Seahawks are facing a critical test as they prepare for Sunday’s NFC Championship against the Rams. Injuries and cautious practices have kept the team on edge heading into the high-stakes game.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter provided clarity on the situation on Sunday, reporting that Darnold will indeed start the NFC Championship Game while also highlighting Seattle’s cautious preparation.

“Seahawks Sam Darnold will start Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but he and Drew Lock split reps at practice last week due to Darnold’s lingering oblique injury,” Schefter tweeted on X.

The report underscores why Lock received significant first-team work throughout the week, despite attempting only three passes all season. Seattle wants to be prepared for any scenario should Darnold’s injury worsen during the game.

According to sources, Darnold plans to receive a pain-killing injection before kickoff, similar to last week, when he completed 12 of 17 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown in a dominant divisional-round victory. His pregame routine is also expected to mirror last weekend’s altered warmup.

For now, the Seahawks are ready to ride with Sam Darnold, trusting his resilience as they chase a Super Bowl berth.