Ernest Jones IV Fights Back at Sam Darnold’s Claim After Mike Macdonald Addresses QB’s 4-INT Game

The Seattle Seahawks just lost 21-19 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, and Sam Darnold had a nightmare outing in the game. The Seahawks quarterback threw four interceptions as his team fell to 7-3 and watched the Rams jump to 8-2 to grab the tiebreaker atop the NFC West division. But Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV refused to pin the loss on Darnold.

Post-game, when a reporter asked Ernest Jones about Sam Darnold’s rough outing, Jones did not hesitate. He fired off a passionate and explicit defense of his quarterback.

“I mean, Sam has been balling right,” said Ernest Jones. “If we want to try to define Sam by this game… Sam has had us in every f—ing game. So, for him to sit there and say, ‘Oh, that’s my fault, my fault,’ no, it’s not. There were plays in the defense where we could have made plays. There were opportunities where we could’ve got better stops. It’s football, man. He’s our quarterback. We got his back. If you have anything to say, quite frankly, f–k you.”

Ernest Jones wasn’t subtle with his message, and honestly, why should he be? Post-game, Sam Darnold promised to learn, grow, and credited the Rams for making it difficult for his team.

“I felt like, you know, despite the turnovers, we moved the ball,” said Sam Darnold after the Week 11 game. “We just couldn’t finish in the red zone… You know, I will learn from it, watch the tape, grow out of it. I gotta give credit to the Rams, you know, obviously they are a really good team. But yeah, I gotta be better personally.”

That kind of accountability from a quarterback usually earns respect. But what makes this game so jarring is how far it was from what Sam Darnold has been all season. He entered Week 11 as a major reason Seattle started strong. He even threw four first-half touchdowns in the 38-14 win against the Washington Commanders in Week 9. Head coach Mike Macdonald had even praised the QB’s execution.

So far this season, the Seahawks’ formula has been simple: Sam Darnold playing aggressive but efficient football plus fast, ball-hawking defense. That combination had the Seahawks unbeaten on the road – until this game against the Rams. But here’s the twist. Seattle actually out-gained the Rams and held them to barely more than 100 yards on their final 29 plays in the game. So how did the Seahawks still lose?

The main reason is that Seattle’s offense failed in critical moments. In the Week 11 game, the quarterback and receivers were clearly not on the same page when it came down to making clutch plays. Sam Darnold and WR Cooper Kupp missed connections on plays that could have set up a game-winning field goal. Instead, Seahawks kicker Jason Myers had to attempt a 61-yarder.

So, when Ernest Jones unloaded on critics post-game, he wasn’t just protecting his quarterback. He was reinforcing the team’s identity. Mike Macdonald, too, felt the same.

Mike Macdonald addresses Sam Darnold’s mistakes in Week 11 loss

Sam Darnold’s 4 interceptions proved costly as the Seahawks dropped a pivotal game against a division rival in Week 11. Many might’ve expected Mike Macdonald to tear into Darnold after the game. Instead, he delivered a shockingly calm and supportive message for his QB1.

“Keep ripping it, man,” said Mike Macdonald post-game. “We love you and we’ve got your back.”

It’s an interesting approach from the coach, especially after his quarterback tied a career-high in interceptions (done twice previously when he was the quarterback of the Jets) and reverted to old habits. While playing against the Rams, Sam Darnold held onto the ball too long and forced throws. His third pick, snagged by Kamren Kinchens, showed all those issues at once.

Interestingly, Sam Darnold got beaten down by the Rams in last year’s playoffs when he was playing for the Minnesota Vikings. Critics haven’t forgotten the QB’s early struggles with the New York Jets, either. Even with a Pro Bowl berth and early MVP buzz this season, the old questions always lurk. Is Sam Darnold really past his mistakes? Can he win when the pressure spikes?

Those questions will only get louder this week surrounding Sam Darnold. So, he needs to respond by leading the Seahawks past this defeat in Week 11 and win when it matters. The Seahawks face the Tennessee Titans next, then the Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. So, it remains to be seen whether this crucial stretch in the league will be a stumble or the start of a slide for Darnold.