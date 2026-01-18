Seahawks’ Ernest Jones IV Issues Statement on Personal Struggles After Strong Mike Macdonald Message

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV opened up about personal challenges following his team’s blowout 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He praised the team’s performance and its top leadership after the big divisional victory.

“I was down there for two days, and once football came around, I got a little light, so, but I’m good now,” he said via reporter Greg Bell’s post on X.

The linebacker sat out two days of practice due to illness, but now he seems to be doing all right. Beyond his personal struggles, he showed confidence in Seattle’s defense, which limited the 49ers to just nine points. He admitted the performance didn’t “exceed” his expectations.

“No, I think with us, we come out and play the style of ball that we’re capable of, execute like we are, and we can do this often,” he said.

Meanwhile, this comes after he gave a shout-out to head coach Mike Macdonald.

“Mike is the reason why we are here,” he said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.

