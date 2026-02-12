Ernest Jones IV Sends Emotional Message to Late Dad After Seahawks Win Super Bowl

Ernest Jones won Super Bowl LX with the Seattle Seahawks, yet the celebrations and the roar of the crowd couldn’t replace the silence of his late father’s absence at Levi’s Stadium. After the win, the linebacker was seen sitting on the field, holding a towel with his father’s picture on it, clearly missing him during one of the most memorable nights of his playing career. The 26-year-old was asked about the emotional moment during a recent episode of Up & Adams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I wanted to have a moment where I could bring my dad to the Super Bowl and couldn’t do it physically,” said Jones. “Closest thing I could. I felt more in my spirit and my heart this week than I have since he left. This one was really special to get the Super Bowl for him. I will be able to bring this trophy back home. It was just really special to be able to do that for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seattle Seahawks linebacker lost his father on July 29, 2025, right before training camp began. He passed away at the age of 53 following Ewing Sarcoma, which is a rare type of bone cancer. The loss was a hard pill to swallow, and the timing couldn’t be worse, as he was gearing up for the 2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the last days of his father’s life, Mike Macdonald and the Seahawks showed compassion by granting him time away from the training camp. Even though he was a starting linebacker, he missed the initial training camp. However, the opportunity to spend time with his father made him grateful to the franchise.

Besides bringing the towel with his father’s picture to Super Bowl LX, he paid tribute to his father in different ways throughout the past season. He wore a necklace with a picture of his father on it. Additionally, he wore shoes with his father’s picture, collaborating with Wings for Ewing—an organization that works on bone cancer, which his father had.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Jones’s loyalty doesn’t stop with his family, as he recently defended the Seahawks’ quarterback, Sam Darnold, following Super Bowl LX.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Jones claps back at Puka Nacua after he took a shot at Sam Darnold

The Seattle Seahawks clinched their second Lombardi trophy with a comprehensive victory against the New England Patriots. But the win probably didn’t impress the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Puka Nacua, who took a shot at the Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, on social media.

Right after the Seahawks’ historic win, Puka mocked the quarterback on X by posting a laughing emoji with Sam Darnold’s name. It gave the impression that he believed Darnold wasn’t deserving of the Super Bowl ring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet triggered a strong online response from the football fans and did not slip under Ernest Jones’ radar. He wasted no time in responding with a stinging comment.

“Aren’t you at home? Goofy a**.” wrote Jones in response.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Puka watched the Super Bowl from home, Darnold lifted the trophy.

Puka’s team saw an exit door from the playoffs during the NFC Championship game against Darnold’s team. The Seahawks claimed another win against the Rams in Week 16 when they sealed the game by 38-37 in overtime. As the Seahawks got the better of the Rams twice last season, Puka’s reaction certainly came as a surprise.