ESPN Makes Announcement on Seattle Seahawks After Sam Darnold & Co. Win Super Bowl

It has not even been a week since the Seattle Seahawks finished their season by winning Super Bowl LX, and ESPN has presented the franchise with one of its greatest gifts. The season was endearing with lots of challenges, but the Seahawks kept flying high, and now they will be hopeful to continue their success on matte interior paper as well. At least ESPN will hope so!

ESPN has produced an 80-pg special edition @Seahawks #SuperBowl commemorative magazine,” reported ESPN PR on X. “Ft. season-long coverage from ESPN’s @BradyHenderson, Tim Keown & @DanGrazianoESPN. Available now on Amazon & newsstands Friday, Feb. 20.”

The Seahawks had a great season, earning the top seed in the NFC. From then on, they embarked on a remarkable playoff run that ended with them winning the Super Bowl. Till now, the fans experienced it live. But henceforth, they can relive it on the book pages as well. ESPN has chosen the three best guys to explain the season in words. Henderson is a reporter specializing in the Seahawks, Graziano is an NFL analyst who can describe every play with a proper explanation, and finally, Keown is there to put everything in book pages. Keown is an established writer, having written books on Pawn Stars-famed Rick Harrison.

The 80-page magazine will have defensive tackle Byron Murphy II and cornerback Devon Witherspoon on the cover. The inside will feature photographs from different moments in the league, exclusive commentary, player and franchise storylines, and behind-the-scenes information on the franchise’s balanced attack and defense. Moreover, quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith‑Njigba’s breakout performance will also have special mentions.

People Inc. will be the authorized publisher of the magazine, and Amazon is the selling platform. The magazine is available now on Amazon, as it is printed on demand for immediate fulfillment, while physical copies will hit newsstands on Friday, February 20th. Despite it being an 80-page magazine, it is fewer than last time.

When the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX, ESPN released a 96-page commemorative magazine. Maybe the Wild Card game counts for the extra 16 pages. Nonetheless, it is a great deal for the Seahawks fans, especially since it will cost only $14.99. Amid the special announcement and all the spotlight, Darnold’s journey was not easy.

Despite his past shortcomings, Sam Darnold has always remained optimistic

Sam Darnold was the third overall pick during the 2018 NFL Draft. He was believed to be one of the best quarterbacks that year, who had the likes of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. However, as the years passed, he slowly started to lose his confidence. During a game against Tom Brady‘s Patriots, he was so mentally overwhelmed by the poor decisions he made that he started seeing “ghosts.” But that Darnold is no longer there. Following the Super Bowl win, he has claimed that he is happy the way his life turned out.

“It might be a weird way to think about it, but life could always be worse,” said Sam Darnold, via Chrissy Froyd on X. “I get to play quarterback in the NFL, and that’s always been the way that I’ve looked at it. It’s such a blessing to be able to do this, and I just wake up every day excited to go to work.”

The seeing “ghosts” incident helped him become the man he is today. Although his career was on the downtrend, he did not lose hope. When he went to the San Francisco 49ers, he got the chance to train under Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan played a key role in restoring his confidence. Under him, Darnold learned the ability to analyze the game better and make better decisions.

Thanks to that, Darnold is a Super Bowl winner today. He finished the season with 25 touchdowns, covering 4,048 passing yards with a 67.7% pass completion rate. Even Seattle has embraced him, too. They got their revenge and have one of the best teams in the league.

Yes, the worst could have happened to Darnold, but it didn’t. Now, he will be even more excited to go to work, because first, he is a Super Bowl winner, and second, he hopes to be a two-time Super Bowl winner by this time next year.