ESPN’s Mina Kimes Faces Backlash for Polarizing Seahawks Take Ahead of Sam Darnold Decision

A year-old comment by ESPN analyst Mina Kimes came back to haunt her this week. The internet never forgets, and now Kimes is bearing the brunt for a hot take she shared on Sam Darnold. Turns out, his trade to the Seattle Seahawks didn’t sit well with Kimes. And she didn’t hesitate to share it publicly. But with the Seahawks headed to the Super Bowl on the back of Darnold’s terrific season, fans made sure to refresh her memory.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Flat out: this is a terrible move by Seattle,” Kimes posted. “Chances of upgrading are extremely low…On the flip side this is a great move by the new Raiders regime. Far and away the best option at QB and for a third rounder? Yes.”

Kimes made these comments while reacting to Seattle’s trade of quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick in March 2025. Back then, Smith was heading into the final year of his three-year, $75 million contract. But both sides couldn’t agree on an extension. As a result, Seattle brought in Sam Darnold. Back then, he was a free agent coming off a Pro Bowl season with the Minnesota Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers Jan 3, 2026 Santa Clara, California, USA Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold 14 reacts after the game at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNevillexE.xGuardx 20260103_mcd_gb7_95

While the team locked him in for a three-year, $100.5 million deal, their decision to move on from Smith drew criticism, including from Kimes. After all, he was their starting QB for three straight seasons, posting a 27-22 record. Still, her reaction crossed the line, as Darnold had already delivered the best season of his career. Much to her disappointment, fans didn’t forget her harsh words for the QB who has been powering Seattle’s offense from the get-go.

First, the 28-year-old threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. The colossal production helped his team finish 14-3 and earn the NFC’s top seed. On Sunday, they won the George Halas Trophy after beating the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. And now, they are flying to Santa Clara to win their second Super Bowl. Darnold has been near flawless in their playoff run, including his 346-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Rams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, the Seattle fandom didn’t go easy on Kimes, blasting her for underestimating Darnold and doubting the Seahawks’ decision.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mina Kimes’ controversial take on Darnold stirred the pot online

What was once a controversial opinion has now become fodder for fans to celebrate Sam Darnold’s rise. Just as Seattle recorded a 31-27 win over Sean McVay’s team, fans exploded. They started taking digs at Kimes, one unapologetic comment at a time.

One wrote, “Extremely low,” giving the analyst a taste of her own medicine. This comment circled back to Kimes’ “extremely low” remark. This time, the backlash wasn’t about Seattle’s trade but targeted her poor judgment, which clearly hasn’t aged well.

The second user refrained from describing her frustration and let a GIF from the 2005 sitcom The Office do the talking. It featured Michael Scott sneering at something, which perfectly summed up the anger shared by many after Kimes’ post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the third person commented, “This take should never die. #Seahawks.”

The comment was rooted in heavy sarcasm. They actually want the tweet to stay so others can revisit her controversial take and grill her for the prediction that went miserably wrong.

“Imagine being a die hard #Seahawks fan and being this wrong,” the fourth one wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has to be the most brutal comment of all, as it directly challenges Kimes’ claim of being a “die-hard” Seattle fan. Moreover, this gets interesting when considering her father’s roots in the city. And let’s not forget that she got a Seahawks Super Bowl tattoo with her brother when the team won the Lombardi trophy in 2014.

Lastly, a user went all out in slamming Mina Kimes, by matching her bluntness and wrote, “Flat out: Mina’s a moron.”