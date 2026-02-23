Ex-Seahawks CEO Reveals Team’s Future in Seattle Amid Expected $8B Sale

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: General view as the Los Angeles Rams huddle before a play during the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125082

SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: General view as the Los Angeles Rams huddle before a play during the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125082

Essentials Inside The Story Ex-CEO breaks silence on relocation whispers following recent championship success.

Financial experts project a staggering new price tag for the franchise.

Stadium lease intricacies reveal exactly where the team stands for decades.

The Seattle Seahawks clinched their second Super Bowl trophy last season, yet recent rumors suggest that the team may no longer call the city home. Addressing the internet buzz, the former CEO of the franchise, Tod Leiweke, gave his final take, answering the question on Seattle Sports.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No, people make things to worry about,” said Tod. “There is no possibility. The family has left this team in brilliant shape. And they did a partnership with citizens. The stadium is spectacular. It’s been well maintained; it’s been well cared for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seahawks have a long history and association with the Emerald City. In 2025, the team entered its 50th season in the NFL, having been founded in 1974. Just as rumors of a shift away were circulating, Leiweke put an end to it by revealing that the possibility of leaving Seattle was none.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the rich history, geographical importance plays a big role in why the Seahawks are unlikely to move from the city. It’s the only team in the Pacific Northwest region. It serves as the main National Football League team for different states, including Washington. As the neighboring states of Oregon, Idaho, and Montana don’t have an NFL team, most people residing in those states have their loyalty towards the Seahawks.

Moreover, Lumen Field is the home of the Seahawks, and the franchise is contracted to use it till the 2032 season, with an option to extend the deal for another thirty years (2061). With these factors taken into consideration, a move is improbable even if ownership changes in 2026. This stability has only added to the franchise’s staggering market appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The Seattle Seahawks are projected to sell for approximately $8 billion

The Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen, purchased the Seahawks in 1997. While he remained at the helm of the franchise for over two decades, he died in 2018, and his sister Jody Allen has been mainly in charge, making decisions as the executor of the Paul G. Allen Trust.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just ten days after winning Super Bowl LX, it was announced that the reigning Lombardi Trophy holder would be up for sale. In 2022, Jody revealed that her eventual plan was to sell the team as per her late brother’s wish and donate a large amount of the wealth for philanthropic purposes.

The Washington Commanders were the last NFL team to be sold in a similar deal. In 2023, Josh Harris bought it for $6.05 billion. Before Super Bowl LX, Sportico projected the total valuation of the Seahawks at $6.59 billion, making them the 14th most valuable franchise in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Super Bowl LX win has turned things around. Their valuation has gone up after clinching the most coveted prize in football. If they are indeed sold in 2026, their sale price is projected to be $8 billion.