5 NFL Teams That Could Sign Noah Fant After Seahawks Release

“I’m not going to tell you exactly why. There are multiple reasons,” Seahawks coach Mike MacDonald was quite clear about his thoughts on Noah Fant. The former Broncos tight end is now out of the picture. However, the true reasons behind his departure remain a secret, as both the coach and the franchise have offered little explanation for his sudden exit. Unlike this silence, there’s growing noise on the other side, as several teams show interest in the former Iowa player.

Interestingly, one such franchise is the Bengals! As per Jordan Schultz, the Bengals can think of adding the former first-round pick around their quarterback Joe Burrow. After last season, the Bengals have focused on elevating their roster by bringing in players who can provide help to Burrow and keep him safe. Think Dylan Fairchild! And many more players on the roster with promising talent.

And perhaps, Fant can add to it. As per Schultz, the Bengals “will get the first visit — and a chance to sign him before another potential visit gets lined up elsewhere.” Not just the Bengals, there are other teams that have shown immense interest in the tight end. One is the Dolphins. They have Darren Waller in the Tight end room. However, with Waller’s recent decline, the franchise may think of adding him to the roster to boost competition.

As per PFF, Fant has generated yards throughout his career. However, his touchdown production has dropped off over the past two years. He was named the 25th tight end. There are also rumors that he might be a good fit for the Chiefs. While the Chiefs have Travis Kelce, the team can use another player who will only elevate the team. Moreover, this could also be the veteran’s last season in the franchise. So, while Fant might not be able to play at the same level as the veteran yet, his presence can make a difference. Even the Chargers might also be interested.

The LA Chargers are also interested, as ESPN NFL analyst Mike Clay hinted in his breakdown of the 32 teams this season. We saw the staff’s special attention to building good weapons around Justin Herbert. And Jim Harbaugh needs to address it. Adding a solid option like Fant could boost Justin Herbert’s offense and, paired with strong defense and coaching, help fuel a playoff push. Fant had a great record in 2022, when he had 50 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns. If he can replicate the same success, Fant could be a crucial player for the roster.

Now, speaking of the Saints, they are interested in Fant, too. Their rookie, Tyler Shough, had just signed the rookie deal. Fant could be key in supporting the rookie QB’s development. But guess what? Much to their disappointment, there are more franchises in the lineup. New Orleans and the above-mentioned names aren’t the only teams in the mix.

The Jets are eyeing Noah Fant, too!

Another AFC contender could use Fant’s veteran presence, and that’s where the New York Jets come in. The New York Jets are heading into training camp with a tight end group that’s young and largely unproven. Apart from rookie Mason Taylor, there’s not much established talent on the roster.

If Fant were to join the team, he’d likely take over for Jeremy Ruckert. A third-round pick back in 2022, Ruckert just hasn’t lived up to the hype. However, he had only 18 catches for 105 yards last season and still hasn’t found the end zone in his NFL career. This camp could be his last real shot to prove he belongs. At such a time, Fant is an interesting choice.

After all, he had an overall good run with the team last season. In 2024, he posted 48 catches for 500 yards and only one touchdown. He had a great career run with 291 career receptions and over 3,300 yards. The Jets might wish to consider signing the free agent Fant. After the Seahawks released him, saving $8.91 million in cap space, Fant will also need to make the decision.

Now, the question circles back to the franchise that is first in the lineup. It’s the Bengals who hosted the player. It remains to be seen if the team can acquire Fant or if the two get involved in another contract drama.