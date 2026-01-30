Seahawks GM Announces Contract Decision for Kenneth Walker III Amid $33.5M Update

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Running back Kenneth Walker III is set to wrap up his rookie contract in nine days at Super Bowl LX, after which he’ll just be 35 days away from hitting the open market. With his deal nearing its end and free agency looming, GM John Schneider has addressed his stance on bringing him back.

“For his future? Ken has been awesome…” John Schneider told reporters on Thursday. “Maybe a little bit more decisive the last month and a half. He’s a free agent. We’d love to have him back.”

While addressing his stance, Schneider also praised Walker for his strong finish to the season, emphasizing his explosiveness and that he’s been more decisive over the past month and a half. It was a crucial stretch for the Seahawks that helped fuel their run to the Super Bowl.

The interest is not one-sided, though; Walker also expressed his desire to stay in Seattle.

A few days ago, Walker said, “I love it here,” while describing Seattle as “a place I would want to be.”

Back in December, as well, he made his feelings clear about wanting to stay in the Emerald City.

“This is my last year,” Walker said. “I would always want to be somewhere that thought of me first and brought me in… I love it here, and this is a place I would want to be.”

Walker has played 4 seasons for the Seahawks. He has had 821 carries for 3,555 yards, 133 catches for 1,005 yards, and has scored 31 touchdowns.

In the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers, he put the Seahawks on his back. He ran for 116 yards and three touchdowns while also catching three passes for 29 yards, delivering one of the biggest performances of Seattle’s playoff run.

As a result, Walker’s outlook has changed fast. By staying healthy and producing when it mattered most, his chances of remaining in Seattle beyond 2025 look stronger than ever. And now there is a $33.5 million update on Walker.

Seattle Seahawks get a $33.5 million update on Kenneth Walker III

With his play trending up at the right time, the Seattle Seahawks suddenly face a very different conversation around Kenneth Walker III. ESPN’s Brady Henderson believes Walker’s strong finish, paired with Zach Charbonnet’s ACL injury, has shifted the math. As a result, the former second-round pick now looks far more likely to be part of Seattle’s long-term plans.

“Heading into 2025, the chances of the Seahawks re-signing Walker after his contract year did not look strong thanks largely to concerns over his availability,” Henderson said.

“Walker has played in all 19 games and topped 1,000 rushing yards during the regular season despite averaging only 13 carries. He has excelled as the clear-cut RB1 since Charbonnet tore an ACL in the divisional round, which probably will sideline him well past the start of the 2026 season. It’s far from a sure thing, but Seattle re-signing Walker is easier to envision now than it was six months ago.”

Even though he likely wants to stay in Seattle, the running back market complicates things. Around the league, teams have grown cautious about committing real money to the position, and Walker will not come cheap. According to Spotrac, he projects a four-year, $33.5 million deal, which would place him 15th at the position by annual average.

Still, the Seahawks sit in a strong spot with $66.8 million in projected cap space. And while a return in 2026 felt unlikely at the start of the season, his improvements make keeping the Michigan State product feel far more realistic.