Seahawks GM Announces Stance on Sam Darnold & Kenneth Walker’s Future Ahead of Free Agency

Super Bowl LX, Levis Stadium, Santa Clara, CA, USA – 08 Feb 2026 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold lifts the Lombardi Trophy with Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III as MVP, as the winners of Super Bowl LX after beating New England Patriots 29-13

Essentials Inside The Story Seattle's front office is already making strong statements about the future of its biggest stars

Keeping the championship core intact won't come easy

High-stakes contract talks and draft strategy could determine whether this becomes a dynasty run, or a one-year peak

Fresh off a Super Bowl title, the Seattle Seahawks are not slowing down. With free agency coming up, questions around key contracts like Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker started building. On Wednesday, general manager John Schneider addressed those talks on The Rich Eisen Show and made Seattle’s direction clear.

“We want him to be our quarterback for a long time, for sure,” John Schneider said on the show. “I mean, he came in and fit in, like, just like seamless.”

After a breakout 2025 season, Sam Darnold gave the Seattle Seahawks exactly what they needed at quarterback. He started all 17 games, passed for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, and posted a 99.1 rating, numbers that reflect efficiency and better decision-making over the course of the year.

The season wasn’t perfect early on, but he found rhythm down the stretch, earned his second Pro Bowl nod, and led Seattle on a postseason run that ended with a Super Bowl title, further strengthening his standing with the franchise.

When the Seahawks handed Sam Darnold a three-year, $100.5 million deal last offseason, it raised eyebrows. It was the biggest contract John Schneider had ever given an outside free agent. Darnold’s average salary sits 18th among quarterbacks, per Over The Cap, and he can earn another $10 million in incentives. The money is already real.

On Feb. 13, $17.5 million of his 2026 salary became guaranteed, with $25 million in roster bonuses looming over the next two years. His 2026 cap hit is a hefty $37.9 million. Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ to-do list is getting longer.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba wants a record-setting extension. Devon Witherspoon could be next in line. And then there’s Kenneth Walker III, who is valued at around $11 million per year, similar to Breece Hall. If Seattle wants to keep one of its fan favorites in town, it’s going to cost real money.

Nevertheless, General Manager John Schneider made it clear that he wants running back Kenneth Walker III back in the fold, “We’d love to have him back, obviously.”

Walker justified that confidence in 2025, carrying the ball 221 times for 1,027 yards and five scores while grading out as one of the league’s most productive rushers. In Super Bowl LX, he powered the offense with 135 rushing yards on 27 attempts and contributed as a receiver, earning Super Bowl MVP honors, the first running back in nearly three decades to do so.

His ability to dictate tempo and deliver in high-pressure moments played a central role in Seattle’s championship push, and retaining that kind of production would be key as the team aims to repeat.

With both stars coming off career years and a championship season, Schneider’s words send a strong signal. Seattle wants to keep its core together. With that said, the GM also opened up about the team’s approach to free agency and the draft.

Seahawks GM talks about free agency and draft focus

John Schneider also opened up about the bigger offseason picture. Free agency is close, and the NFL Draft is not far behind. For Seattle, this stretch of the calendar is just as important as Sundays in the fall. Schneider made it clear that balancing meetings, scouting, and coaching changes has kept him busy.

“I had to get caught up, you know, with, you know, I’m a little bit behind,” he said. “We’re good with our free agency meetings, spending time with agents down here again, trying to, you know, get a lay of the land.”

Schneider also shared that he missed a few draft meetings while interviewing offensive coordinator candidates. That left him feeling slightly behind on the draft board. Still, he stressed that the team is in a good place overall heading into free agency.

His comments show how demanding this time of year can be for an NFL general manager. Between contract talks, scouting reports, and coaching interviews, the schedule fills up fast. Even small delays can make a difference when teams are building their boards.

The front office is meeting with agents, reviewing the draft board, and preparing for key decisions that could shape the 2026 season. For Seattle, the goal is simple. The Seahawks want to defend their title and keep the roster strong. That means smart spending in free agency and hitting on draft picks.