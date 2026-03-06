Seahawks GM Annoyed by Free Agency Report as Kenneth Walker III Prepares to Hit the Market

Essentials Inside The Story As speculation grows around a WR, John Schneider pushes back on the buzz

The Seattle Seahawks face difficult financial choices

Another major twist is brewing as Kenneth Walker III heads toward the open market

The NFL’s rumor mill is churning, but Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider is anything but impressed with the latest report to make the rounds. Days after the surprising decision to let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III test the market, Schneider is already showing his frustration with the free agency rumor mill regarding another player, sparked by a report he considers old news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Seahawks GM John Schneider on @SeattleSports on report that Rashid Shaheed will test free agency.” Dugar, Michael-Shawn’s X post reads, “I saw the report yesterday, and I was like, ‘He and his representatives, I think they’ve been testing free agency for over a week now.’ I’m not sure why that was news yesterday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wide receiver and return specialist Rashid Shaheed is set to enter free agency, becoming one of six notable pending free agents, including Kenneth Walker III, Boye Mafe, Josh Jobe, Coby Bryant, and Riq Woolen. That Shaheed was entering free agency came as a surprise to GM John Schneider, especially since the situation already seemed obvious. He shared his view on free agency and the difficulty of not being able to re-sign players.

“We do such a great job of building these relationships and this cool bond you have, and then, you know, it’s just hard,” Schneider said on The John Schneider Show, “But at some point, you have to make these decisions and keep putting the best 70 players together and moving forward. That stuff’s hard, but it’s part of our job. And what guides us is doing what’s best for the organization. … Because you feel that right now. You feel it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the reports, Shaheed could command close to $18 million per year, a steep price for a player used heavily as a return weapon and gadget threat. Still, his impact last season was undeniable. During Seattle’s Super Bowl run, Shaheed delivered several unforgettable moments. The biggest came in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, when his 58-yard punt return touchdown sparked a stunning 38-37 overtime comeback. That play flipped the season and helped push Seattle toward a championship. The fireworks continued in the playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaheed opened the Divisional Round with a 95-yard kick return touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers, setting the tone for a dominant win. Then in the NFC Championship, he hauled in a 51-yard bomb on the opening drive against the Rams, igniting another early score. Moments like those made him a fan favorite. But the financial reality is tough.

The Seahawks still have major extensions looming for young stars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Devon Witherspoon, while quarterback Sam Darnold could soon be due for a new deal as well. Even Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III isn’t guaranteed to stay long-term. With limited cap space and big contracts ahead, Shaheed may simply price himself out of Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaheed was under a one-year contract worth $5.2 million that ran through 2026, which he originally signed with the New Orleans Saints. In 2025, he was traded to Seattle from New Orleans for a 2026 fourth-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick. However, he did not reach a contract extension with the Seahawks.

In the last season with Seattle, Shaheed made it to the Super Bowl and became the Super Bowl LX champion, where he caught two passes for 27 yards. In addition, Shaheed made an impact on Seattle’s special teams unit in the season, where he had 23 punts for 339 yards, including one touchdown. In addition, he had 15 kickoffs for 447 yards, including one touchdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the season, he played nine games with each unit, recording 59 catches for 687 yards, two touchdowns, one kick return touchdown, and one punt return touchdown (combined). Therefore, no matter how things unfold, Shaheed is ready to go all in after last season’s performance and look for the best possible fit in free agency. However, the reality is different, as even the Super Bowl MVP is set to hit the market this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Walker III set to hit free agency after the Seahawks’ decision

Another name that has caught our attention amidst all this free agency is Kenneth Walker III. It is almost hard to fathom how the Seahawks have let their Super Bowl MVP enter free agency. What’s more surprising is that the Seahawks did not put the franchise tag on Walker III, letting him become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins next week.

“Seattle seems to think it can get him for a lower yearly figure than the running back expects to see on the open market, and at first blush, I agree with Walker,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote while predicting Walker III’s future in free agency (via Heavy.com). “I think he gets out of Seattle, leaving the Seahawks to fill his spot with a lower-tier veteran during free agency.”

Walker, who gained 135 rushing yards in the 29-13 Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, recorded 1,027 rushing yards with five touchdowns in the regular season. He then led the NFL with 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the Seahawks’ three playoff games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in the 2022 draft is now entering the end of his four-year rookie contract, under which the Seahawks have paid him a total of $8.44 million.

As Walker enters the free agent market, the Kansas City Chiefs will likely keep an eye on the Super Bowl MVP, as Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt will soon be entering free agency. After the Seahawks chose not to place the franchise tag on him, Walker is reportedly expected to be worth between $9-15 million.

If the Chiefs are willing to pay him, they could add a player who might take their offense to an elite level.