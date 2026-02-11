Seahawks GM Doesn’t Hold Back on Mike Macdonald as HC Confirms Coaching Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Macdonald climbed from intern to Ravens defensive coordinator in a decade

Head coach led Ravens defenses to national prominence with top-ranked scoring defense

Seahawks must address vacant OC position after Super Bowl success

Fresh off a Super Bowl LX victory, Seahawks GM John Schneider isn’t just celebrating the trophy, he’s celebrating the ‘gangster’ who led them there. Reflecting on this incredible journey to the top of the NFL, Schneider had nothing but praise for his head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Man, this guy, like his brain is on fire, clear thinking,” Schneider said during an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Highly intelligent, really clear communicator, and he knows exactly what he wants, and he’s just a gangster, he really is. Modern-day gangster.”

ADVERTISEMENT

These words from GM Schneider are indicative of the incredible journey Mike Macdonald has had so far in the NFL. Macdonald started in the league as an intern with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014, where he was promoted to defensive assistant the following year, then defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018 to 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, Macdonald got his first break as a defensive coordinator when he joined the University of Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and led a defense that allowed just 17.4 points per game. He was also pivotal in beating archrival Ohio State for the first time in eight years. These incredible performances led to a return to the Ravens as their DC, where Mike Macdonald created an immediate impact.

In this second stint in Baltimore, the Ravens went from 18th to 3rd in scoring defense in 2022. This upward trend continued in 2023 as they led the NFL in scoring defense, allowing just 16.2 points per game and only 24 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

These stellar numbers prompted John Scheider and the Seahawks to hire Macdonald as their head coach ahead of the 2024 season. In his first year in Seattle, the Seahawks finished 10-7, missing the playoffs on a tiebreaker, but saw massive improvements across the board, which set the stage for their success in the 2025 season.

Fast forward to now, and the Seahawks took down the New England Patriots last Sunday in a dominant 29-13 win at Levi’s Stadium to cap off a dominant 14-3 regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the championship celebration still fresh, Macdonald is already looking ahead. Following the recent departure of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, the head coach has indicated the Seahawks will promote from within to fill the crucial position, signaling confidence in his current coaching staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike Macdonald issues an update on Seattle’s new OC

The Las Vegas Raiders officially announced Klint Kubiak, previously the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, as their new head coach earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this vacancy at the OC position, Mike Macdonald hinted at how the franchise is looking to promote a candidate who is already with the team.

“I think a really important part of what we want to do is have continuity,” Macdonald said during an interview with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “Part of our vision here is that we want to have the Seattle Seahawks system, that’s gonna evolve over time. Ultimately, we want to be a place where we can create an environment where we can create opportunities for our own people and keep growing our people.”

If the Seahawks decide to move forward as per Macdonald, they could promote run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach Justin Outten, passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seahawks’ commitment to internal promotion reflects Macdonald’s long-term vision of building a sustainable system. Whether Outten, Peetz, or Janocko gets the nod, continuity appears to be the priority as Seattle moves forward.