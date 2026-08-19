Seahawks GM John Schneider Goes Against Franchise’s Interest with Bold Terrion Arnold Claim

Seahawks GM John Schneider admitted on Hard Knocks that he would have cut Terrion Arnold if he were the Lions, yet he is now aggressively pursuing the cornerback, a contradiction that has raised eyebrows.

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Arnold was let go by the Detroit Lions, who drafted him as a first‑round pick in 2024. The Lions released Arnold after he ran into trouble with the law. He is currently out on bail, with his next hearing scheduled for October 5. If convicted, Arnold faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

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Arnold was released on bail for one million dollars and cut by the Lions later that day. Since then, he has been in talks with multiple teams and even worked out at the Seahawks’ indoor facility under the watch of head coach Mike MacDonald. The Seahawks are pursuing Arnold on a one‑year deal, having shown interest before the Lions drafted him.

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The contradiction came to light during HBO Max’s Hard Knocks, which is following Seahawks training camp. In episode three, special‑teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh asked Schneider why the Lions released Arnold.

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“If you’re (the Lions), why would you release him?” Harbaugh asked, as reported by NBC.

“Well, it was because it was very shocking,” Schneider replied. “Like, if you read The Athletic article, it’s not good, you know?” When Harbaugh pressed what Schneider would do if Arnold were on Seattle’s roster, Schneider admitted: “I think we probably would have had to let him go.”

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Harbaugh then contextualized Schneider’s contradiction, noting that signing a cut player differs from releasing one already on the roster.

The Athletic article Schneider referenced detailed Arnold’s alleged involvement in a violent incident at an Airbnb in Largo, Florida. Arnold claimed he was robbed of $100,000 in cash, luxury watches, jewelry, and bags. Prosecutors allege he orchestrated retaliation against three men he suspected of stealing.

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The cornerback faces multiple legal charges, but he has pleaded not guilty.

Seahawks in Hot Soup

As Arnold’s case proceeds, the NFL is preparing its next steps. According to Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks are unclear on the timeline but remain intent on finalizing a deal. Once signed, Arnold will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

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That designation means Arnold will be on paid leave. He can attend meetings and be present at the Seahawks’ complex but cannot practice or play while his case continues. This leaves Seattle paying Arnold’s minimum salary without any guarantee he will ever take the field.

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The long‑term risk is even greater: Arnold could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted. While the Seahawks see him as potential depth beyond November, they may end up signing him, paying his salary, and never seeing him wear a Seahawks helmet at Lumen Field.