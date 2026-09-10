Seahawks’ HC Mike Macdonald Gets Candid Over Desperately Chasing a Job While Taking Out Loan on Himself

Super Bowl LX winner and Head Coach of the Seattle Seahawks, Mike Macdonald, held a financial consulting internship paying $25 an hour back in college. This led his father, Hugh, to push him towards the stability of corporate life over the uncertain lifestyle of coaching. After thinking hard about it and even seeking counsel from a college business leadership professor, Macdonald made a gut call, telling himself: “If you’re 40 years old and you didn’t give it a shot, you’re not going to be able to live with yourself.”

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Rather than climbing the corporate ladder, Macdonald chose to take out personal loans and walk away from financial security. Speaking on the Coach2Coach with Jason Garrett show, Mike Macdonald opened up about his early college years at the University of Georgia.

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“I kind of weaseled my way onto the Georgia staff. It took two years. Every Tuesday for about two years, I got a hole in my schedule, so I’d go over to the building. It was always inevitably during Coach Richt’s staff meeting. I’d sit outside and read the NFL list and try to memorize all the Dawgs in the NFL until Joe T (Joe Tereshinski III) got out, and I would just try to pepper him for an opportunity.

“Finally, right before I graduated, they let me come aboard. So I took out a big loan, got an apartment, and went to work. I joke that I was the first graduate student assistant. There were graduate assistants that got paid…I was a graduate student acting as a student assistant. I was working for free. I was volunteering. But I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do what the guys do. No one’s going to know the difference.’ I’m just going to go to work, and I want to be the go-to guy. It took me a couple of years to get there, but that was the goal,” Mike Macdonald told former NFL QB and former Head Coach Jason Garrett.

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Macdonald got his finance degree from Georgia’s Terry College of Business in 2010 and then a Sports Management degree in 2013, and also worked on Mark Richt’s Bulldogs’ staff as a graduate assistant coach and football analyst, per DawgNation’s Mike Griffith.

His former boss, Mark Richt, would reminisce about Mike Macdonald joining his team by calling him a “really bright guy” and a “pretty good leader.” Richt also specified that the “student assistant (graduate assistant)” job was an entry-level job; however, Mike Macdonald was doing it more than justice, and any work given to him would be done well and quickly.

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Macdonald’s coaching foundation actually began on Friday nights before Georgia ever let him in. During 2008 and 2009, he coached running backs and linebackers at Cedar Shoals High School under his former prep coach, Xarvia Smith. That raw, grassroots experience gave him the practical tools to teach players effectively.

What made his decision to walk away from a life of stability was the fact that he was graduating summa cum laude in his class in 2010 as a finance graduate.

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However, it’s safe to say that it all worked out in the end, as the 39-year-old is already at the helm of the Seattle Seahawks after a successful tenure going up the ranks at the Baltimore Ravens under John Harbaugh. Even better is the fact that the Seahawks have started their Super Bowl defense on a perfect note, defeating the New England Patriots 13-10 in the 2026 season opener despite losing starting QB Sam Darnold early in the game.