“He Wet the Bed”: Sam Darnold Still Hasn’t Justified Being the Jets’ First-Round Pick, Says FOX Analyst

“Not to be a freaking douche, but, like, I didn’t play great in the Super Bowl.” That is not something one usually hears from someone who just won the Super Bowl LX. But Sam Darnold offered that blunt take after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, admitting he was “bummed” about missing too many throws. Those struggles have only fueled the narrative around him since the New York Jets made him their first-round pick in 2018. Now, even as a Super Bowl champion, FOX Sports analyst Rob Parker believes the quarterback still has something left to prove.

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“Sam Darnold understands the narrative around him,” said Parker on The Odd Couple Show. “People came away from that saying, “Sam Darnold didn’t play that great. He was okay.” I think that’s why he’s at least honest enough to admit why he feels that way… Say he wins that Super Bowl. Okay, got it. He won the Super Bowl MVP, and he never wins again or whatever, he’ll be redeemed to a certain extent. But not fully redeemed. And that’s the issue: that a Super Bowl MVP would have fully redeemed him, being the first pick for the Jets.

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The flops, the bouncing around to all these other teams, and he still was able to come together. And even after he wet the bed in Minnesota, he pulled it together, and in the biggest game on the biggest stage, Sam Darnold responded.”

Parker’s assessment stems from the conversation that followed Seattle’s championship run. To that end, many believed that Seattle’s Super Bowl LX victory was heavily fueled by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III running for 135 yards, paired with a relentless defense that forced three turnovers and logged six sacks. Critics argue that any average quarterback could win in that system. If you look at Darnold’s performance in that game, it actually amplifies their scrutiny.

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Darnold completed 19 of 38 passes (50%) for 202 yards, one TD, and a 74.7 passer rating, lower than losing QB Drake Maye’s 79.1.’ As for whether Sam Darnold has fully justified being a first-round pick, Parker’s line of questioning appears understandable.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: QB Sam Darnold 14 of the Seattle Seahawks throws the ball under pressure during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208090

Typically, a first-round pick QB in the NFL is often justified by their dominating performance in the Super Bowl, at least that’s what Parker believes. Take

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him as the first round, 10th overall pick in 2017. In return, Mahomes justified that hype by winning three Lombardi Trophies for the Chiefs (Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LVII, and Super Bowl LVIII). On top of that, the signal caller also won the MVP honor for those three triumphs. With such names as a benchmark, the general expectations from Sam Darnold also lie in similar lines. But that’s not been his story.

It’s been eight NFL seasons, representing the Jets, Panthers, 49ers, Vikings, Seahawks, and there aren’t any unanimous conversations around the 29-year-old QB labelling him as an elite. Nevertheless, these doubts shouldn’t overlook the fact that Darnold arguably stands as one of the best top NFL signal callers currently, with 8,367 passing yards and 60 touchdowns in the last two seasons.