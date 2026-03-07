“I Cried Every Day, Sobbed”: Cooper Kupp’s Wife Anna Reveals Struggles After Rams Release & Seahawks Move

Essentials Inside The Story Cooper Kupp's move to the Seattle Seahawks wasn't easy at all for the family

Anna Kupp revealed the personal struggles behind the scenes

The journey eventually led to an unexpected turnaround both on and off the field

In the midst of all the changes with free agency, trades, and the draft, Anna Kupp, wife of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp, shared a touching post about their personal struggles with their kids during the off-season shakeup in the NFL. In the world of football, switching teams isn’t just an on-field decision, as it changes the family dynamics entirely.

“If I’m being honest the first few months, I cried every day,” Anna Kupp wrote on Substack. “Sobbed, sometimes, which is very uncharacteristic for me. My boys were sad, and I was exhausted and overwhelmed trying to make this new ‘adventure’ beautiful for them. But as heavy as the days felt, I kept showing up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Kupp has recently shared her feelings about moving to Seattle from California after spending eight years there while Cooper Kupp played for the Rams.

Kupp was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the third round (69th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his eight-year tenure with the Rams in Los Angeles, he accumulated 634 receptions for over 7,700 receiving yards and 57 touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupp had a breakout season in 2021, for which he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He also led the league in receiving yards, receptions, and receiving touchdowns. However, his production declined over the next few seasons, mainly because of injuries. This caused his games played to reduce from 17 to 9 to 12, which impacted his overall production.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Kupp was released by the Rams in 2025, and he later signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. While addressing the shift, Anna also shared how difficult the move felt at first, but things started improving over time.

“I showed up every single day, and something beautiful really did happen,” Anna wrote, “Even as the days grew shorter and the “gray” of Seattle seemed to settle in, I started to feel lighter. Our days started to settle into a routine, and I slowly stopped crying as frequently.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna also thanked friends and the community for their love and support. She ended her message with a reminder to keep showing up for yourself and your loved ones, even during tough moments, because love and joy will eventually bloom.

Cooper Kupp reflects on his exit from the Rams

This change from the Rams to the Seahawks wasn’t an easy transition for Cooper Kupp, either. The veteran wide receiver also talked about the challenges he and his family had to face while moving to a new city and a new team in an interview with the NFL on FOX.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an unbelievable story,” Kupp said in a video shared by the NFL on Fox on Instagram in February 2026. “There were some really tough times this year for my family and I being a part of this organization. It wasn’t smooth and perfect. It wasnt sunshine and rainbows.”

Despite the early struggles, Kupp spoke about the support from teammates and coaches and about the strong relationships he was able to build in just one season with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Day after day, my family showed up, the guys on this team, the coaches, coming in willing to work, coming in and caring about the guy next to them. I was saying I’ve never run block more in my life, but I had so much fun this year. The relationships with the guys in one year are so special.”

And that chemistry eventually translated to the field. Kupp’s first year with the Seahawks ended with winning the Super Bowl by defeating the New England Patriots 29-13.

Kupp played a crucial role for the Seahawks, with Jaxon Smith-Njigba having a tough time and even leaving the field with the possibility of a concussion, but Kupp picked up the pace and caught six passes for 61 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kupp also played a crucial role in the NFC Championship Game, catching four passes for 36 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown that sealed the deal for the Seahawks with their 31-27 win over Kupp’s former team, the Rams.

Kupp ended the season with 47 receptions for 593 yards and two touchdowns. Kupp’s second year with the Seahawks is looking promising, with the possibility of the Seahawks going for the Super Bowl.