“I Was Done”: Seahawks Super Bowl Champion Confirms Change in Retirement Stance After Wife Gave Green Light

Sasha Lawrence was 37 weeks pregnant when she sat in the stands at Levi’s Stadium watching her husband, DeMarcus Lawrence, play in his first Super Bowl. She had even brought her doctor with her in case she went into labor. They had apparently even decided what would happen if she did: DeMarcus would still stay on the field. But, immediately after Seattle’s 29-13 win, Lawrence’s first concern wasn’t some grand championship speech.

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He asked: “Where’s my wife? She not in labor, right?!” And then the sequence became almost absurdly perfect. Sunday, Lawrence won the Lombardi Trophy, and Monday, Sasha gave birth to their sixth child, Syenna. The timing matters because Lawrence had been considering a very different ending. After finally reaching the top, the 34-year-old was ready to make the Super Bowl his last game. Asked Friday what changed, Lawrence pointed to the same person who had been beside him through it all:

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“When my wife said it was OK.

“I kinda had my mind made up that if I won, I was done. But I kinda had a bittersweet feeling in my heart, understanding that with the type of team that we had, we should have been where we were last year. This is where the hard part begins, staying on top.”

That answer carries a little more weight when you look back at the role Sasha has played in Lawrence’s football career.

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In 2020, when she was pregnant and Lawrence was considering opting out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns, she pushed him to keep playing. “My decision was made by my wife,” he said at the time. Sasha saw it differently: “In life we’re both going to have to make sacrifices.”

So Friday’s answer was not simply about getting permission to play another year. It was another chapter in a partnership that has already shaped some of Lawrence’s biggest football decisions. And this time, the choice came after he had finally accomplished the thing that had kept him going for more than a decade.

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Lawrence spent 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, making four Pro Bowls and reaching the playoffs nine times without advancing beyond the divisional round. He left Dallas in March 2025 and signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Seattle.

The move was about more than a change of scenery. Lawrence was blunt about what he believed Seattle could give him that Dallas could not. “Dallas is my home,” he said after signing with the Seahawks. “But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

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Eleven months later, that prediction looked very different. Lawrence had reached his first Super Bowl in his first season away from Dallas, then helped Seattle finish the job against New England. He recorded 6.0 sacks in the regular season and added two more in the playoffs, earning his fifth Pro Bowl selection. He also finished the 2025 campaign with 60 combined tackles and six forced fumbles when the postseason is included, with two of those fumbles returned for touchdowns.

That made walking away a perfectly understandable option. But Lawrence had also spent enough time inside Seattle’s defense to know there was something worth coming back for.

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“They say it’s no fun when the rabbit has the gun,” Lawrence said. “We’re the ones with the dot on our backs. I just want to see how that feels, see the different obstacles that we can overcome, are we going to stay together in those tough moments throughout a season and just be a part of this brotherhood.”

In May, Lawrence had already suggested that retirement was becoming less likely. He said his body still had more to give and that he had “the most fun I’ve ever had playing football” during his first season in Seattle.

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That was also why his absence from the Seahawks’ voluntary offseason workouts was never quite the retirement signal it appeared to be from the outside. Lawrence was back in Texas with Sasha, their newborn and their 1-year-old, explaining that he did not want to leave her with both children while he had the option of staying home.

“Being able to reach the top and understanding that my body still has more to give, I still have more to give,” Lawrence said in May. “And also, I had the most fun I’ve ever had playing football last year. So just taking all of that into consideration, knowing what I’d be leaving behind, the chances (of retirement) were very slim.”

But even that did not mean the decision was easy. Lawrence later admitted that he went through a long offseason of asking himself whether he should retire. The championship had given him the ending most players dream about; the challenge of defending it gave him a reason not to take it.

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“I was very close,” Lawrence said. “Went through a long offseason of going back and forth – am I going to retire, am I not?”

He ultimately settled on the idea that winning the title was not the end of the story. “It’s easy to take over a kingdom,” Lawrence said. “But the hard part is when you’ve got the kingdom and now it’s time to defend it.” He added that he did not want to go out “on an easy way” and wanted to leave “on top with a bang.”

Seattle also does not need Lawrence to recreate his younger self or carry the pass rush alone. Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams, Derick Hall and Dante Fowler Jr. give the Seahawks enough firepower up front to spread the attention around, allowing Lawrence to remain one piece of a deeper defensive front rather than its sole source of pressure.

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There is another reason his return fits the bigger picture. Lawrence was already helping build the next version of this defense before deciding to come back. When Seattle added Fowler in 2026, Lawrence was one of the voices recruiting his former Cowboys teammate, telling him, “If you want to win a Super Bowl, you should come here.”

For now, the answer is no. Lawrence will play his 13th NFL season, with the Super Bowl he once thought would be his finale instead becoming the starting point for one more attempt to stay on top.