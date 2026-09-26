Seahawks Issue Major Update on Sam Darnold Ahead of Commanders Clash

The Seahawks’ fate finally took a positive turn ahead of their game against the Commanders. The team is 2-0, and that momentum could last as QB1 Sam Darnold returns from a major injury scare.

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“Seahawks QB Sam Darnold to play Sunday vs. Commanders,” NFL reported on X.

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Sam Darnold’s injury came in the first quarter of the Seahawks’ Week 1 opener against the New England Patriots on September 9, 2026. It happened on a fifth play of Seattle’s opening drive, when Patriots defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones sacked Darnold. Darnold limped off the field and went to the blue medical tent before being ruled out for the game.

The injury was initially described as a hip problem, but the Seahawks later clarified that it was actually a glute soft-tissue injury. The good news was that his hip joint was not affected. So, while the injury forced Darnold out early, it was not that serious.

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Head coach Mike Macdonald also doubled down on his recovery.

“Really good,” Macdonald said after Friday’s practice. “Sam’s going to play. He’s ready to go; he’s done a great job. Has been really positive and says he feels great. He looks great, so we’re rolling.”

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In his absence, Drew Lock started and led the Seahawks to wins over the Patriots and Cardinals.

With Sam Darnold back, Seattle has all three quarterbacks available on its 53-man roster. Darnold is the main starter, Drew Lock is the backup, and rookie Jalen Milroe is the third option.

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Darnold also talked about his return to reporters on Thursday.

“A lot of different emotions, a lot of possibilities in terms of how long I would be out, possibility of different injuries,” Darnold said. “A lot of emotions, a lot of thoughts, but I’m very happy to be here standing in front of you guys today.”

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He also added that he is “feeling good” after his two weeks of recovery. Plus, he is “just taking it day by day, continuing to balance the reps and do everything I need to do to get ready.”

His return brings in major experience to the team. In 2025, Sam Darnold started all 17 games for Seattle and had a strong season. He threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns while completing 67.7% of his passes. He also had 14 interceptions and finished with a 99.1 passer rating.

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But with this positive news, the Seahawks are facing a major roster hit at the safety position.

Seahawks’ other injury battle

While Darnold’s return is a boost, Seattle’s safety group is facing a tough situation before Sunday’s game against Washington. The team will be missing two of its three main safeties.

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Julian Love and Ty Okada are both dealing with injuries this week. Friday, the Seahawks confirmed that neither player would be available for the Week 3 game.

Ty Okada has been dealing with a hamstring problem since the summer. Because of it, he has already missed Seattle’s first two games. The Seahawks did not put him on injured reserve, so they hoped he could be back by one of the team’s first four games. But after missing Friday’s practice, his return is becoming harder to fit into that timeline.

Julian Love’s injury is more recent. He has a calf problem and was unable to practice on Thursday or Friday. Seattle could have waited until Sunday to see if he improved, but the team decided to rule him out early instead.

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On top of it, rookie Bud Clark was lost for the year after breaking his ankle during a preseason game, while Nick Emmanwori missed the opener while recovering from his own ankle issue.

With both safeties unavailable, Seattle will have to change things around in the secondary. AJ Finley and Rodney Thomas II are expected to start, while D’Anthony Bell or Maxen Hook could be brought up from the practice squad to give the team another option.

So, it’s pretty much a bittersweet moment for the team. Darnold’s return gives Seattle a boost, but the injuries in the secondary could make things difficult. Now, it will be interesting to see how the Seahawks hold up against the Commanders.