Jaxon Smith-Njigba Contract: What is Seahawks WR’s Salary & Net Worth After Record Deal?

Standing in the locker room at Levi’s Stadium after the Seattle Seahawks hoisted Super Bowl LX’s Lombardi Trophy, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s first words weren’t about stats or records.

“We will be back,” he had declared in a video.

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That four-word message was the declaration of a 24-year-old who understood exactly what he’d built for Seattle. And less than two months later, the Seahawks gave that clarity a dollar amount: $168.6 million.

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“Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion Jaxson Smith-Njigba reached [an] agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X.

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The Seahawks had exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal just a few days earlier. The option was notably worth $23.9 million, but it was just a step in creating the runway for the larger deal. Smith-Njigba is now locked into Seattle through 2031, and the receiver market has been reset to an unprecedented scale.

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What is Jaxson Smith-Njigba’s salary?

Since Seattle took him 20th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Smith-Njigba operated under a four-year, $14.4 million rookie contract, complete with a $7.48 million signing bonus. His scheduled base salary for 2026 under that deal was just $2.75 million, with a cap hit of approximately $4.59 million.

But that imbalance is now corrected. At $42.15 million per year, Smith-Njigba’s new average annual is more than 15 times his 2026 base salary. His $120+ million in guarantees is now a proper reclassification of where he sits in this league.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s net worth

Heading into Monday, Smith-Njigba’s career earnings totaled roughly $11.7 million, a natural outcome of a first-round rookie contract. His pre-extension net worth was estimated at approximately $4 million.

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That number shifts sharply from here. Market-setting contracts bring big endorsement deals. At 24, Super Bowl champ, and now the NFL’s highest-paid receiver, Smith-Njigba now has commercial leverage that extends beyond statistics. His net worth is sure to shoot up from here.

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How he became the highest-paid wide receiver

Jaxson Smith-Njigba’s ascent wasn’t sudden. When he arrived in Seattle in 2023, he was the third option behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, finishing his rookie season with 63 catches for 628 yards. The offense had kept him largely in the slot.

A coaching change after 2023 opened things up for Smith-Njigba. Under Mike Macdonald’s tutelage, he nearly doubled his yardage total in 2024 to 1,130 yards and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

The arrival of offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in 2025 was the true inflection point. Kubiak moved him outside, and 78% of Smith-Njigba’s snaps came lined up wide, a sharp pivot from his first two seasons. The production that followed was historic: 1,793 receiving yards to lead the NFL, shattering the Seahawks’ franchise record (Metcalf’s 1,303 in 2020), 119 receptions, and 10 touchdowns.

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Then came the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams. Late in the second quarter, with Seattle trailing 13-10, Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught the go-ahead short left touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Darnold. He finished the game with 10 catches for 153 yards and a crucial touchdown in Seattle’s 31-27 victory.

When you break a franchise’s receiving records and create one of the defining plays of its championship run, the market simply answers instead of negotiating. For Jaxon Smith-Njigba, that $168.6 million contract is all the motivation he’ll need heading into the 2026 season.