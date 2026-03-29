Jaxon Smith-Njigba Issues Fight Challenge After 49ers Star Trolls WR Following Record Extension

Essentials Inside The Story During a UFC event, JSN was asked which cornerback he’d like to fight

Jaxon Smith-Njigba declined to fight teammate Devon Witherspoon

JSN recently signed a massive four-year, $168.6 million extension

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is already used to big moments. From lifting a Super Bowl to landing one of the biggest contracts in the league, the Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver has mostly stayed in the spotlight. But this time, the attention didn’t come from his play. The 24-year-old drew notice during a UFC event in Seattle, where a brief exchange quickly added to an already heated division rivalry.

During the event, an interviewer asked Smith-Njigba which cornerback he would want to face if he stepped into a UFC Octagon. His response made sure the moment didn’t stay routine for long.

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“Definitely not Devin Witherspoon. He’s a wild guy,” Jaxon Smith-Njigba said. “You know, there’s a couple guys out there. You know, anyone from the LA Rams or the San Francisco 49ers, you know what I’m saying? I’d happily get in the ring with.”

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He kept it respectful when it came to his teammate. But when it came to rivals, the message was clear. And the timing made it even more interesting. Just days earlier, Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million extension with Seattle, becoming one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league. That move instantly put him under more attention across the division.

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At the same time, one 49ers defender had already started the conversation. San Francisco cornerback Deommodore Lenoir shared the Week 1 and Week 18 game stats from 2025 on his Instagram, pointing out that Smith-Njigba struggled against him as the Seahawks WR had zero catches when lined up across Lenoir.

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The game carried into the playoffs as well. In the divisional round, Smith-Njigba was limited to just one catch for 4 yards against the same coverage. That adds context to his UFC comment, tying it back to the back-and-forth between the two.

Even so, Seattle had the upper hand overall. The Seahawks dominated that playoff game, scoring 41 points while holding the 49ers to just 6. They followed it up with a 29-13 win over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

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Over the full season, though, JSN’s impact stands out. He recorded 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns in 17 starts, earning AP Offensive Player of the Year honors. So while Lenoir had moments in those matchups, Smith-Njigba delivered across the season. And now, with both players locked into long-term deals, this rivalry is only getting started.

Deommodore Lenoir vs JSN rivalry could shape NFC West battles ahead

This isn’t just about one post or one comment anymore. The back-and-forth between Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Deommodore Lenoir is slowly turning into a real on-field storyline.

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Lenoir signed a five-year, $92 million extension in 2024, underlining San Francisco’s trust in him as a key part of the secondary. His success against Smith-Njigba also puts a spotlight on their future matchups.

There is already a blueprint. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has used shadow coverage before, and a similar approach with Lenoir against Smith-Njigba could become a regular strategy.

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That matters even more because Seattle’s offense now runs heavily through JSN. His massive production last season highlights how central he has become to Seattle’s offense.

San Francisco’s secondary, though, still has areas to sort out. Lenoir and nickel corner Upton Stout showed promise, but the rest of the unit remains unsettled. Renardo Green is still finding his footing, and the safety group, including Malik Mustapha and Ji’Ayir Brown, lacked consistency last season.

For Seattle, the goal is simple: build on a Super Bowl-winning season. Smith-Njigba has already made it clear that he wants more titles, and the team has backed him with a record deal.