Kenneth Walker III Snubs Seahawks Super Bowl Ring Ceremony After Joining Chiefs

The Seattle Seahawks got a chance to put a cap on one of their greatest seasons in franchise history. On Thursday, the organization held its long-awaited Super Bowl Ring ceremony. Notably, there was only one person who was missing from the festivities – Kenneth Walker III, the one who just so happened to be the MVP of Super Bowl LX.

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According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Kenneth Walker III was not present during the ceremony. The ring ceremony is when the players not only get their championship rings, but it also gives the team a sense of closure and a turning of a new page for the upcoming year.

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Walker, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for a three-year $43 million deal, admitted in the post-draft appearance on #PFTPM that he intended to attend the ceremony. But somehow, he was the only member of the 2025 Seahawks who did not attend.

While no official reason for the absence was provided by the team or Walker, Florio noted that the Chiefs had the last of their mandatory minicamp practices on Thursday. Since he’s now a member of a new organization, we could infer that his priorities clearly lie elsewhere. Florio also went on to add that Walker himself admitted on a previous appearance on Pro Football Talk that he himself knew that 2025 would most likely be his last season in Seattle.

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Walker, on his part, was a key reason for Seattle’s 14-3 record last year and their eventual win in the Super Bowl. Last season, Walker rushed for 1027 yards and 282 receiving yards, while also rushing for four TDs.

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In the postseason, he took things to another level. In three postseason games, Walker tallied 313 rushing yards and another four TDs; he also caught for another 104 yards receiving. He won Super Bowl LX’s MVP honors for rushing for 135 yards in the biggest game of his life. Walker became the engine of the offense during this span and was arguably their most important player.

While Walker’s absence was most likely felt amongst his teammates, the celebration itself was of a historic nature in regard to the size of their championship rings.

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Seahawks players and fans celebrated historic Super Bowl rings

The rings were designed by Jason of Beverelry Hills. The design incorporated several references to both the city and the organization itself. According to the franchise, this is the largest Super Bowl ring in history.

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According to the team’s website, the top of the humongous ring featured the Seahawks logo and their two Super Bowl wins. The logo itself was surrounded by 50 diamonds. On one side is the player’s name, and on the other is the team’s motto for last year: “MOB,” Short for “Mission over Bulls–t”. As a really cool feature, the top of the ring can be removed and worn as a pendant. That’s probably something other teams down the line would consider doing too.

Players gave the ring rave reviews immediately.

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“12 as one—that is right! This is without question the best Super Bowl ring the NFL has ever produced.” Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon exclaimed.

“I look at this. I look at this and I think to myself, we did it, Seattle. We’re Super Bowl champs. We’re Super Bowl champs, baby. Linebacker Ernest Jones said on his Instagram video post.

The celebrations also featured some A-list Hollywood star power. Longtime Seahawks superfan and Hollywood superstar Chris Pratt was also awarded a ring by the organization.

Seeing this in person was so surreal,” Pratt wrote on X. “I’ve been a fan as long as I can remember. And watching the entire Seahawks team work their asses off this season to earn this was incredible. Their dedication paid off and we’re Super Bowl champs, baby!!”

While Walker was not able to reunite with his former teammates for this particular event, he will get a chance to see them soon, although under less friendly circumstances. Walker and the Chiefs will travel to Lumen Field for a Week seven Sunday Night Football matchup. Now that’s a game worth circling the calendar for.