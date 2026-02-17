Kenneth Walker Receives Bad News on Seahawks’ Future Amid Chiefs Rumors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Kenneth Walker III 9 of the Seattle Seahawks speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after Super Bowl LX on February 9, 2026 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LX Press Conference EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260209025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 09: Kenneth Walker III 9 of the Seattle Seahawks speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after Super Bowl LX on February 9, 2026 at Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 09 Super Bowl LX Press Conference EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260209025

Essentials Inside The Story Seahawks face franchise-tag dilemma after Walker’s historic Super Bowl MVP run

Seattle prioritizes retaining multiple free agents amid mounting Super Bowl tax

Kansas City emerges as potential landing spot if Walker hits open market

Imagine winning Super Bowl MVP and securing a second Lombardi Trophy, only to wonder if your team wants you back. That’s exactly where Seattle Seahawks star running back Kenneth Walker III finds himself. Just days after a historic Super Bowl LX performance, the Seahawks have delivered a crushing reality check for his future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It’s unlikely the Seahawks will use their franchise tag on running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker,” Adam Schefter reported on X. “The Seahawks have multiple free agents they want to retain and sign. They also will try to extend WR Jaxon Smith -Njigba. There are enough Super-Bowl tax costs that now make using a franchise tag this off-season unlikely,” concludes Schefter.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Walker, this is the worst outcome: not a definitive ‘No’, but the uncertainty after winning the biggest game of the year. But Seattle faces a logjam of expiring contracts. Cornerback Tariq Woolen, edge rusher Boye Mafe (with a market value of $12 million per Spotrac), safety Coby Bryant ($14 million evaluation), and wide receiver Rashid Shaheed are all in their unrestricted free agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Seahawks do have significant cap space, but general manager John Schneider could prioritize extending Jaxon Smith-Njigba after he led the league with 1,793 receiving yards in the 2025 season.

That being said, Walker has been in a league of his own. He became the first running back to win the Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998, rushing for 135 yards against the New England Patriots’ defense while adding two receptions. His playoff run was nothing short of explosive: 313 rushing yards and four touchdowns across three games.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But Walker’s modest four-year, $8.4 million rookie deal has expired, and Spotrac projects he’ll command roughly $9 million annually, quadruple his current $2.1 million average. But could he get the franchise tag? GM Schneider kicked off the Super Bowl parade with “MVP” chants for his running back, but then joked about contract negotiations.

“He tried negotiating with me five minutes ago,” Schneider said after the parade. “It was really weird.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Walker denied this and fired back on Instagram

“Must have been the liquor he drinking cuz I never said that shi 😭😭!,” his comment read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The playful exchange masks a serious situation. Walker’s regular season, 1,027 yards on 221 carries, has proved his value. But as Seattle manages competing priorities, Walker might be forced elsewhere. If that’s the case, one of the biggest contenders in the AFC may be ready to snag him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Walker III’s Kansas City escape route

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to be one of the prime places Walker could suit up for in 2026. Franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be coming off a season-ending ACL and LCL injury, and the Chiefs will need their ground game now more than ever. ‘Walker could be the missing piece in the Chiefs’ offense, which has struggled to find a dominant ground threat despite having Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt

“In each of the last four seasons, Isiah Pacheco or Kareem Hunt has led the Chiefs’ ground attack,” notes Bleacher Report’s Moe Morton. “Neither eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in those years. Kansas City hasn’t had a 1,000-plus-yard rusher since Hunt won the rushing title with 1,327 yards in his 2017 rookie campaign.”

With Pacheco’s unflattering 2025 campaign (462 rushing yards on 118 carries and just a single touchdown), many believe he could face looming roster cuts. The Chiefs are coming off their first playoff miss in the Patrick Mahomes era, finishing their season 6-11. With Mahomes shaking off rust, the Chiefs could be heavily bought in on Walker’s upside.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Kenneth Walker III’s decision will hinge on money and opportunity. He has escaped one championship team’s cap hell. Can he anchor Kansas City’s rebuild instead?