Klint Kubiak Makes Final Decision on Seahawks Exit Days Before Super Bowl Amid Raiders Link – Report

With a 3-14 record, the Las Vegas Raiders sit at the bottom of the AFC West, with a season they want to forget. After firing Pete Carroll, who was in charge last season, they are in the hunt for a new head coach. While the franchise has interviewed a handful of potential candidates, it appears they are putting their faith in Klint Kubiak as the new head coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The Seattle Seahawks’ offensive coordinator reportedly finished the second round of interviews with the Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals. He is reportedly set to become the head coach of the Raiders team next season, once he finishes his coaching duties with the Seattle Seahawks after the Super Bowl.