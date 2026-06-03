Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Retires at 37, Announces Next Career Move Immediately

Former New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson has announced his retirement from the NFL after an illustrious 14-year career. After being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2011, Wilson grew into one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history and played a significant role in the NFC West powerhouse’s Super Bowl 48 victory.

Since entering the league in 2012, Russell Wilson has built a résumé that few quarterbacks can match. The 10-time Pro Bowler won a Super Bowl and earned the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Now 37, Wilson has thrown for 46,966 yards, 353 touchdowns, and 114 interceptions across stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and most recently, the New York Giants.

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Wilson ia now gearing up for an NFL analyst role with CBS Sports.

“Thank You, Football. Love, #3,” Russell Wilson wrote as he shared an emotional message announcing his decision.

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This is a developing story…