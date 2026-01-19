Seahawks Legend Russell Wilson Shares Telling Message on Sam Darnold After Blowout Win Against 49ers

Essentials Inside The Story Russell Wilson took notice as Seattle sent a loud playoff message.

Sam Darnold delivered clean football when it mattered most.

Seahawks overwhelmed San Francisco from the opening kick.

On paper, the Seattle Seahawks vs. the San Francisco 49ers Divisional Round promised a nail-biter, but it unfolded differently on the gridiron. Led by quarterback Sam Darnold, the Seahawks annihilated the 49ers by 41-6. The former Seahawks legend and the current New York Giants quarterback, Russell Wilson, couldn’t help but praise the Seahawks and Darnold’s performance last night.

Russell Wilson wrote on X, acknowledging his former franchise. Wilson, who rose to prominence after a stellar decade-long career as a quarterback at the Seahawks, clearly understands Darnold’s importance to the team.

The Seahawks are undeniably “legit” this season, having won the NFC West Division and progressing to the NFC Championship Game for the first time. Entering the game with a questionable designation, it was indeed a “comeback story” to remember.

The Seahawks’ defensive resilience throughout the game showed why they became the divisional champions, while Darnold anchored their offense playing with an oblique injury. For the second consecutive playoff game, the QB didn’t allow a fumble or interception, as almost all his throws were accurate.

“Last Night’s game… shows how LEGIT this @seahawks Team is… and I Love Sam Darnold’s comeback story!”

The 28-year-old recorded a passing completion of 70.6 percent, successfully finishing 12 of 17 total passes with a touchdown. The number was more than his final regular-season game against the 49ers.

Before Darnold even touched the football, the return specialist Rashid Shaheed set the tone with an emphatic 95-yard touchdown in the opening minute. The wide receiver Kenneth Walker III led the charge, accounting for 116 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns. The Seahawks’ defense allowed only 236 total yards to the 49ers, resulting in just 6 points. But while the scoreboard told a story of dominance, the quarterback’s mindset told a very different one.

Sam Darnold doesn’t want to take the 49ers’ win for granted

After a dominant victory over the 49ers, the Seattle Seahawks are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, Sam Darnold isn’t thinking too far ahead and is taking one game at a time.

“It’s huge (the win). I don’t take it for granted whatsoever. It’s just a special group. I think that’s the biggest thing, and that’s why it means so much.”

The star quarterback said during the post-game press conference about his first career playoff victory, also praising his Seahawks teammates.

Although the QB started his NFL career in 2018, his first breakout season was in 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings, leading them to the playoffs. However, the Vikings were eliminated in the Wild Card Round in the 2024 season. Therefore, the 49ers’ game was his first postseason victory, and he will face either the Chicago Bears or the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Championship.