Seahawks Legend Credits One NFL Coach for Sam Darnold’s Revival After Super Bowl LX Win

Sam Darnold just completed one of the NFL’s great comeback stories with a Super Bowl LX victory. But according to Hall of Famer Warren Moon, the real credit for the quarterback’s revival belongs to a coach from his past. According to Moon, Darnold had his confidence back because of this NFL coach, which turned out to be beneficial for the Seahawks.

“I really credit Kyle Shanahan a lot for his [Sam Darnold] confidence coming back,” said Warren Moon on the Up & Adams podcast via X. “As he went to San Francisco, he was a backup, he didn’t have a lot of pressure on him, and learned from one of the best offensive minds in the game. Then he goes onto Minnesota to do the same thing with Kevin, and now he comes to Seattle and gets another great opportunity.”

Getting drafted by the New York Jets in 2018 surely was a big moment in Sam Darnold’s career. In 2021, he was traded to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022. Unfortunately, his stay in Carolina was not memorable. During the 2022 season, injuries plagued his game time, and his contract was not renewed, causing him to enter free agency.

The 49ers signed him, giving him the role of backup quarterback. That season, he played 10 games, starting one. His box score read 28-of-46 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns through the air. The 49ers even reached the Super Bowl, but came up short against the Chiefs. Although he missed out on the Super Bowl title, he got time to learn from HC Kyle Shanahan.

Under his leadership, Darnold learned to analyze the field and started developing a sense of which plays would help him in specific situations. He learned to simplify his play, making him a calm observer of the game. Moreover, being a backup QB, he had enough time to watch Brock Purdy play and learn from his preparations.

“It’s funny how it works,” said Sam Darnold. “I didn’t play great football the first few years of my career, and then I came here to San Francisco, and I learned a ton. Because of that year in San Francisco, I was able to learn a ton. Learned from Brock Purdy and coach Shanahan.”

The confidence he once lost due to a bad season started to come back. With Shanahan setting him on the path to success again, the Vikings came knocking on his door. As QB1 of the Vikings, he helped the franchise win 14 games and earn a spot in the playoffs. Now, with that confidence, he just won the Super Bowl for the Seahawks. He finished the season with 25 touchdowns, 99.1 passer rating, and 67.7% pass completion rate, highlighting how good a quarterback he is.

Moon also went through something similar. After going undrafted, he was signed by the Edmonton Eskimos. He won five Grey Cups in six years before returning to the NFL. Although he tasted success, he had to start from scratch once again. He spent most of his NFL career with the Houston Oilers, then short stints with the Vikings and Seahawks, before ultimately retiring in Kansas City.

Coming back to Darnold, the Super Bowl winner has been partying a lot since the title win. Amid the celebration, he had a message for the New York Jets fans who had kept supporting even after all these years.

Sam Darnold is grateful to the New York Jets fans for their support

During his three-year stint with the Jets, Darnold never truly reached his peak. Despite high expectations, the Seahawks quarterback failed to spread his wings. His tenure as the third overall pick in the 2018 draft brought no accolades to either the franchise or his own name. Many believed he had moved on from the Jets like a bad memory. However, a recent comment shifted that perception entirely.

“Thank you,” said Sam Darnold to the Jets fans, via Justin Fried on X. “I always look at myself and feel like I could’ve done a lot more for that franchise. The fact that [Jets fans] are able to support me even through that means a lot.”

From 2011 onwards, the Jets have never made it to the playoffs. Drafting Darnold brought them some hope. They thought he would be able to bring success to the franchise that had been lacking since Joe Namath’s retirement. But it was all for nothing, as Darnold faced massive problems with turnovers in his rookie years. During the three seasons in New York, he recorded 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions – numbers being nearly identical. Many can attribute his problems to the change of coaches, causing him to play under different styles.

Nevertheless, while the Jets are still searching for a return to the playoffs after 16 years, Darnold has won Super Bowl LX. Hearing Darnold’s comments, Jets fans may have wished it had turned out that way for them. Regardless, they still love him, and so does the first Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the 2018 draft class.