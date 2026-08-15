Seahawks Make Devon Witherspoon NFL’s Highest-Paid CB Ever With Historic $132M Deal

When recruiters came to Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, they had another cornerback in mind. Devon Witherspoon was the player his coach wanted them to notice. “Martin’s a great player. But Spoon’s better. Hands down he’s better,” Jason McDonald recalled. The problem was that there wasn’t much recruiting history behind Witherspoon’s name. He had only started playing football as a junior, and he left Pine Forest as a zero-star prospect.

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The scouts eventually had to catch up. Witherspoon became Pensacola’s Defensive Player of the Year as a senior, then developed into an All-American at Illinois and a top-five NFL draft pick. By his third NFL season, he was standing across from Drake Maye in the Super Bowl, where his hit on the Patriots quarterback helped set up a pick-six in Seattle’s 29-13 victory. Now, the player those recruiters once overlooked has reached the top of his position’s market.

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“ESPN sources: three-time Pro Bowl CB Devon Witherspoon and the Seahawks reached agreement on a four-year, $132 million extension and includes over $101 million guaranteed that now makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history,” ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported August 15.

The extension carries an average annual value of $33 million, pushing Witherspoon past Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward’s $31.1 million per year and making him the first cornerback to cross the $32 million annual mark. More than $101 million of the deal is guaranteed. According to Schefter, the two sides had “heated negotiations” before coming to a mutual agreement.

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The talks had remained unresolved even after Seattle exercised Witherspoon’s fifth-year option in March, and as recently as August 12, the cornerback was still talking about preparing for the season without knowing when his extension would be finalized.

“We got a long season ahead of us, contract or not,” Witherspoon said then. “We still got to play football at the end of the day.”

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Still, the cornerback did not miss the voluntary workouts, mandatory minicamp, or training camp. Witherspoon took part in all of those, even as the contract remained unresolved. Witherspoon’s approach drew praise from head coach Mike Macdonald, who highlighted his ability to separate the negotiations from his work on the field.

“I’m really impressed by it, honestly,” Macdonald said during camp. “It’s something that you’re not used to dealing with as a player. So to be able to take…whatever’s going on in that front and compartmentalize that, it shows you his maturity and his commitment to the team, and really his own personal development, too. How much he loves football, and how he wants to be out here and try to get better. I really respect his approach so far. It’s been great.”

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When the offseason began, Seattle exercised Witherspoon’s fifth-year rookie option for the 2027 season. That option is worth about $21.2 million, while his existing 2026 contract calls for a $1.145 million base salary.

The team reportedly initially offered Witherspoon a deal north of $30 million per year, but his camp was looking to put him at the very top of the cornerback market. Reports on August 8 indicated that the two sides were still not close to an agreement before negotiations ultimately moved toward a deal. The new contract means Seattle did not simply retain one of its best defenders; it agreed to move the market with him.

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Before Witherspoon broke the CB market with his deal, Trent McDuffie had briefly held the top spot at $31 million per year after signing a four-year, $124 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams in March. Ward then moved ahead of him at $31.1 million per year before Witherspoon raised the bar again.

That rapid climb is part of what makes Witherspoon’s deal notable. The cornerback market has been reset twice in five months, and Seattle’s new number now sits at $33 million annually.

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Interestingly, the deal also has implications for another young cornerback: New England Patriots star Christian Gonzalez. Both Witherspoon and Gonzalez entered the NFL in 2023 and are represented by Reggie Johnson of WIN Sports Group. Gonzalez is also seeking a long-term extension after the Patriots exercised his fifth-year option for 2027.

That makes Witherspoon’s contract an obvious new benchmark for Gonzalez’s negotiations, although it is more accurate to say the deal strengthens his market position than to suggest it was negotiated specifically to set up Gonzalez’s contract.

But coming back to Witherspoon, since being drafted fifth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, the CB has been a cornerstone in Seattle and Macdonald’s defense. He is the fifth player from the franchise to begin his career with three consecutive Pro Bowl selections.

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The speed of that rise is striking because the concerns that once pushed him down recruiting boards never really disappeared. At Illinois, Henry specifically challenged Witherspoon to add weight after he had dealt with late-season injuries and was playing around 170 pounds. Witherspoon took the criticism personally. “He took it personally and took it as a challenge, and six months changed his life,” Henry said.

That competitiveness became part of his identity at Illinois. Henry recalled that Witherspoon wanted to ace the defensive backs’ weekly tests, win at basketball and compete at almost anything put in front of him. But the moment that convinced Henry an NFL first-round pick was coming arrived against Nebraska in October 2022.

Witherspoon was matched against receiver Trey Palmer, who had entered the game with 19 catches for 458 yards over his previous three games. Witherspoon held him to one catch for one yard.

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“It wasn’t until the Nebraska game, for me, that in my mind I knew this kid wasn’t coming back,” Henry said. “He was going to be a first-round draft pick.”

That prediction became reality when Seattle selected Witherspoon No. 5 overall in 2023. He immediately showed why the Seahawks were willing to spend that pick on him, recording 79 tackles, 16 passes defensed and a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown as a rookie. He finished fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and made the Pro Bowl.

The next season brought another Pro Bowl selection, and in 2025 he took another step. Witherspoon earned second-team All-Pro honors while helping lead Seattle to the Super Bowl.

He finished the 2025 regular season with 72 tackles, seven passes defensed, one interception and 1.5 sacks, then added a sack and four quarterback hits during Seattle’s Super Bowl run.

His biggest moment came in the Super Bowl itself. Witherspoon repeatedly created problems as a blitzer, and his fourth-quarter hit on Maye created the turnover that Nwosu returned 45 yards for a touchdown. Seattle later named it the team’s top defensive play of the 2025 season.

His broader 2025 profile helps explain why Seattle was willing to make him the highest-paid cornerback in football. PFF gave him a 90.1 overall grade for the season, the highest among all cornerbacks and the only mark above 90.0 at the position. He also posted an 83.6 coverage grade, a 90.1 run-defense grade and a 92.9 pass-rush grade, making him one of the few corners who could consistently affect a game in multiple ways.

In ESPN’s 2026 rankings, compiled by senior NFL writer Jeremy Fowler from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, Witherspoon was ranked No. 4. Fowler noted that he has the ability to “make game-changing plays wherever he lines up.”

That description helps explain why Seattle made Witherspoon more than just a three-time Pro Bowler. The Seahawks are paying for a versatile corner who can move around, rush the passer and make plays in high-leverage moments.

His deal also sets the benchmark for Christian Gonzalez, but for now, the market belongs to the former zero-star prospect who became the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.