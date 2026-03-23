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Seahawks Make Jaxon Smith-Njigba the Highest-Paid NFL WR Ever, Leaves Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25M Salary

Priyanko Chakraborty

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Mar 23, 2026 | 1:15 PM EDT

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Seahawks Make Jaxon Smith-Njigba the Highest-Paid NFL WR Ever, Leaves Behind Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25M Salary

Priyanko Chakraborty

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Mar 23, 2026 | 1:15 PM EDT

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The Seattle Seahawks’ journey to build a roster to repeat last season’s success led them to make a franchise-altering move. After losing Super Bowl LX MVP Kenneth Walker III earlier this month to free agency, they were not ready to lose wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba next season. As a result, they made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

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“ESPN Sources: Offensive Player of the Year and Super-Bowl champion Jaxon Smith-Njigba reached [an] agreement with the Seattle Seahawks on a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that now makes him the highest-paid WR in NFL history,” reported Adam Schefter on X. “The deal averages $42.15 million per year, and includes over $120 million guaranteed, both setting records for any wide receiver. The deal was confirmed by @WINSportsGroup.”

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The Seahawks drafted Smith-Njigba in the first round of the 2023 season. He got a four-year deal worth $14.4 million. Surprisingly, with the latest agreement, he will receive almost triple his rookie deal in a single year. According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks agreed to a four-year deal valued at $168.6 million. His average salary comes to $42.15 million, and his total guarantees come to $120 million. His agency, WIN Sports Group, helped him with all the negotiations.

In 2025, the Cincinnati Bengals broke the WR contract record when they offered Ja’Marr Chase a $161 million contract. As per Spotrac, his yearly average came to $40.25 million. But the Seahawks’ wide receiver has dethroned Chase in that regard. The Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson comes in at third ($35 million), followed by the Dallas Cowboys‘ CeeDee Lamb ($34 million) and the Pittsburgh SteelersD.K. Metcalf ($33 million). Many predicted it, especially after his performance in the 2025 season.

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Last season, Smith-Njigba was phenomenal. In 17 games, he had 119 receptions for 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. It was his second consecutive year with 1,000+ receiving yards. Thanks to his performance, he earned the NFL Offensive Player of the Year title, All-Pro, and Pro Bowl selections. So, it was somewhat obvious that head coach Mike Macdonald was not ready to lose such an important offensive player. While general manager John Schneider is taking calculated steps, the franchise may have already decided on whom to spend the big bucks next.

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Devon Witherspoon’s contract extension could be on the way

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon has been one of the defensive pillars for the Seattle Seahawks. He was drafted the same year as Smith-Njigba, but in the fifth round. His rookie contract expires next year, but there is a fifth-year option for him. However, the Seahawks are likely to offer him a contract extension rather than waiting until the last moment.

According to Spotrac, the cornerback’s open market value is $82.23 million on a 3-year contract. It comes to around $27.4 annually. That is a great raise for someone who won the Super Bowl and earned his first All-Pro nomination. His current base salary is $1.14 million. If the fifth-year option is availed, it will become $21.16 million.

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Last season, he registered 72 combined tackles with seven pass defenses and an interception in 12 games. So, a contract extension is very much a possibility. The Los Angeles Rams signed CB Trent McDuffie from the Kansas City Chiefs on a record-breaking 4-year deal worth $124 million. It made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

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The $82 million contract would make Witherspoon the fourth-highest paid cornerback ever. But the real question is whether the Seahawks are willing to spend so much after the Smith-Njigba contract. If they wait, there is also a downside to it. The contract values are increasing each day. So, waiting may result in a significant increase in the $82 million valuation. It remains to be seen whether Schneider is willing to walk the contract extension path or if he prefers to use the fifth-year option.

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Priyanko Chakraborty is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, known for delivering trend-driven, data-rich stories that tap directly into what fans are thinking in the moment. With four years of experience across sports and entertainment writing, he blends meticulous research with a strong sense of narrative flow, turning complex on-field action into compelling, accessible analysis. A lifelong football fan, Priyanko has followed the league with passion and precision for years. Jayden Reed’s two-touchdown performance against the Eagles in 2024 remains one of his favorite modern NFL moments. At EssentiallySports, Priyanko specializes in transforming stats into stories and game moments into meaningful insights.

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Aatreyi Sarkar

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