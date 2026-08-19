Seahawks Make Major Move for Trevon Diggs Amidst Terrion Arnold Uncertainty

His mother wanted him to reunite with his brother in Washington. But signing with the reigning Super Bowl champions does have a nice ring to it for Trevon Diggs. Just a day after the Seattle Seahawks hosted the free-agent cornerback for a tryout, he’s now part of the squad.

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“Former Cowboys two-time Pro-Bowl CB Trevon Diggs is signing a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks,” NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X.

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At just 27 years old, Diggs already has 20 career interceptions, 63 passes defended, one sack, and 201 solo tackles to his name, bringing serious firepower to Seattle’s injured secondary. But even as Diggs offers youth and proven talent on the gridiron, his last three seasons have put his durability in question. Since 2023, Diggs has appeared in only 22 games, starting 20 of them. Multiple injuries have derailed what could have been a spectacular series of outings.

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After the Green Bay Packers claimed him off waivers last season, he appeared in one postseason game, but didn’t have a lot to show for it. But now with the Seahawks on a prove-it deal, the 2021 NFL interception leader has the perfect stage to prove he’s still a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

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Now, signing Diggs to a one-year deal does provide a cushion for the Seahawks’ secondary, but they’re not putting all their eggs in one basket. Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold remains on their radar.

“Seattle still plans to sign former Lions CB Terrion Arnold, but he also is expected to spend time on the Commissioner Exempt List,” Schefter notes in another report on X.

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Arnold notably faces eight felony charges from an alleged Florida incident in February. While he pled not guilty and his camp denied the allegations, the Lions had moved on once he got arrested. Since then, after visiting multiple teams, he agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Seahawks. But if the Seahawks complete the signing, he will land straight on the exempt list, being ineligible to play or practice as the NFL conducts its own customary investigation into the matter.

If Terrion Arnold manages to avoid suspension, completes the signing, and gets a clean chit from the league’s investigators, the Seahawks will have two legitimate threats in their secondary. If not, his NFL career likely gets derailed with these legal troubles. Regardless of the outcome, Trevon Diggs is now the cornerback with the most football experience in that room right now. If Diggs stays healthy and makes stops, this is his job to lose.