Maxx Crosby Drops Tough Prediction on Cooper Kupp’s HOF Chances After Seahawks’ Super Bowl Win

Cooper Kupp’s resume isn’t just remarkable; his list of achievements remains out of reach for most wide receivers in the league today. Yet, such accomplishments may not guarantee a Hall of Fame status. The Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was recently asked to predict whether the Seahawks star will be inducted into the HOF in the future.

“I feel like he still has work to do,” said Crosby on a recent episode of the Rush Podcast, hinting that, at this point, his prediction would be a ‘no.’ “And I am not taking anything away against Cooper Kupp. He has been All Pro, Pro Bowl all this. It’s tough, but I don’t know, as of right now, I don’t know.”

Kupp is a nine-season NFL veteran, playing primarily for the Los Angeles Rams before arriving at the Seahawks last year. The 32-year-old has two Lombardi trophies: one with the Rams (2022) and another is the recent one with the Seahawks. He helped the Rams win their second Super Bowl trophy by catching a game-winning touchdown against the Bengals, which secured his MVP honor. Moreover, he is a Pro Bowler.

His career began in 2017 when the Rams picked him in the third round. While spending eight seasons with the franchise, he quickly secured his place as the backbone of the offense, racking up impressive numbers. His breakout season was in 2021 when he not only lifted his first Super Bowl but also recorded the best numbers of his career. Playing 17 games that season, he amassed 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards, and 16 touchdowns.

However, throughout his career, he lacked consistency, which was affected by injuries. The WR’s Rams career abruptly ended because of the injuries he sustained. Although he showed great promise in his first season with the Seahawks, he wasn’t close to the form that defined his Pro Bowl selection.

This is why Maxx Crosby thinks he still needs to put in considerable effort to attain the Hall of Fame status. While the Raiders DE may not predict Kupp being HOF worthy yet, the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback, Robert Griffin III, strongly disagrees.

Robert Griffin thinks Cooper Kupp is a future HOF

After the Seahawks’ emphatic Super Bowl LX win, Cooper Kupp’s future Hall of Fame status remains a subject of debate. Considering he still has two more years in his current contract, he is likely to achieve more honors to solidify his position.

Recently, the former Ravens and Browns quarterback, Robert Griffin III, who won the Pro Bowl in 2012, was asked the same question on the Outta Pocket podcast, where he gave an opposite answer to Maxx Crosby.

“Oh, 100% yes,” said Griffin with absolute certainty. “Cooper Kupp, my guy, he is a Hall of Famer, 100%. One-time offensive player of the year. Two-time Super Bowl champ, and he’s a Super Bowl MVP.”

It’s not only him. Even former cornerback Jason McCourty was asked the same question by Kay Adams. To which, he asserted without hesitation, “Absolutely.”

“Triple Crown, Super Bowl MVP, two-time Super Bowl Champ…like…absolutely…when you talk about him in Canton, absolutely he’s earned that with his performances in the big moments obviously in his time with the Rams and how he’s come over and what’s done for Seattle.”

A player has to be retired for at least five years to be eligible for Hall of Fame selection. The Seahawks wide receiver is expected to play a few more years if he doesn’t suffer any physical setbacks like he did in the twilight years of his career with the Rams. Since accolades like Pro Bowl selections, Super Bowl victories, and MVP honors are key benchmarks for Hall of Fame induction, he checks nearly every box.