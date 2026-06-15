Seahawks May Skip White House Visit as Offseason Timing Complicates Traditional Trip

The Seattle Seahawks won the Lombardi Trophy after beating the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX. It has been over four months since their win, and there has been no news on the traditional White House visit that the Super Bowl winners usually make.

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A lot has even changed in Seattle since the win. The MVP in the win against the Patriots, Kenneth Walker III, is now on the Kansas City Chiefs. A host of players on the roster have moved, including the OC Klint Kubiak. The Seahawks have also started their offseason preparations, and with their training camp dates also announced, it looks like the White House visit might not happen this year.

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“With the offseason program over and the players scattered until training camp, a visit by the Seahawks to the White House apparently won’t be happening,” Pro Football Talk posted on X.

Right after the Super Bowl, people started wondering whether the team would even go. The Seahawks stayed quiet and said nothing had been offered or decided. Then at the Scouting Combine, coach Mike Macdonald was pretty candid about the whole thing, admitting the team still hadn’t heard anything official.

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“We haven’t gotten an invite yet, and then we’ll address it after that,” Macdonald said from the podium, via Greg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

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He further added, “We’re going to get an invite, right?” Macdonald said at the time. “That’s how it works? Not really sure how it works.”

There is no real evidence that an invitation was extended or turned down, according to a Seattle Times report on February 18, 2026.

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“According to an NFL source who was not authorized to speak on the matter, no White House invitation has been extended to the Seahawks as of Wednesday, despite online speculation that the team had declined an invite,” wrote Anumita Kaur on Seattle Times.

The longstanding tradition of visiting the White House after winning a championship started over a century ago. Championship teams usually visit the White House a few months after winning, so the timing was never really a red flag. The Seahawks won Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, but since then, there has been no reporting about an invite or decline from the team’s side as well.

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The ongoing war in the Middle East likely has taken some attention, but the White House has still been going about its usual business, like hosting the NCAA football champions, the Indiana Hoosiers.

Mike Florio explored the reason that could have led to the team not being extended an invite.

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“The number of players who would attend the event resulted in no invitation being extended,” Florio wrote. “It’s also possible that the White House wanted to avoid the indignity of having an invitation rejected (or sparsely attended) and the Seahawks didn’t want to be the subject of a 3:00 a.m. social media barrage, which also would have included a long-winded complaint about the kickoff formation.”

It is unclear what the Seahawks’ stance would be if an invite were extended, but in the past few years, many teams have rejected the invite, including the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. The most recent team to decline an invite was the USA Women’s Hockey team, who won gold at the 2026 Winter Games.

Even last year, a bunch of Eagles players skipped the White House visit, and Jalen Hurts himself did not show up. So the worry about a championship team walking in with half its roster missing is pretty valid.

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Eagles players skipped last year’s White House celebration

After the 2024 season, President Trump hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House in April 2025, following their 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Trump had plenty of good things to say about the team.

“The Eagles have turned out to be an incredible team, an incredible group,” he said.

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Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, GM Howie Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni, and “Big Dom” DiSandro all made the trip, along with a handful of players, including Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and C.J. Uzomah.

Jalen Hurts was not there, and neither were several other key players. According to an unnamed White House official, Hurts and others could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Trump did not hold it against him, though, calling Hurts a “terrific guy and terrific player” who delivered “one stellar performance after another” during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run.

According to Sky Sports, Hurts had a telling moment at the Time magazine gala the week before the visit. When a reporter asked whether he planned to attend, he responded with an awkward “um,” fell silent for a long moment, and walked away. Beyond Hurts, Brandon Graham, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, and Nolan Smith were also absent.

But what about the Seahawks? It is still uncertain. The last time the Seahawks attended the White House was in 2014, following their victory at Super Bowl XLVIII. However, with many teams deciding to put a pause on the tradition, if invited, even the Seahawks might take that direction as they continue their offseason preparations.