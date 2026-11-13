Messages Pour In From Sam Darnold’s Wife Katie & Others As Seahawks Backup QB Announces Personal News

Drew Lock has spent much of this season filling in for an injured Sam Darnold. But his biggest news this week came off the field. On Wednesday, Lock and his wife, Natalie, shared on Instagram that they are expecting their third child, joining son Layton and daughter Landry.

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“you & me + 3 🤍,” Natalie Lock posted on Instagram.

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The announcement came with a sepia photo booth strip. The family poses together with their two kids, all smiling, while Natalie holds up ultrasound pictures in the frames.

Lock told reporters on Thursday, ahead of Seattle’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, that the baby is due in May 2027. The QB spoke on how Seattle has become a special place for him, particularly because of his family.

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“Two children here, married here, being able to, you know, have hopes and the dreams of the third, you know, God willing, being with us here soon, soonish,” Lock said. “… Love this place. It’s always good feelings, good vibes, and excited to play on Sunday.”

Seattle plays the Raiders this weekend.

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Drew and Natalie have been together for years. PEOPLE reports they began dating in 2019, the year he was drafted. He proposed in February 2022, and Natalie shared the news on Instagram. They got married in 2023, and welcomed Layton in 2024. A year later, Landry was born.

Fatherhood, of course, is special for Drew Lock.

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“Having a baby that knows nothing other than loving you and us spending time together, it really, really separates the two, it’s nice,” he told KOMO in 2025, when Natalie was still pregnant with Landry.

Lock has been busy on the field as well. He came into the season opener in the first quarter after Darnold hurt his glute, and he finished with 187 yards and a touchdown in a 13-10 win.

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He then got the start against the Cardinals the following game. He threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, helping Seattle to a 31-7 victory. When Darnold went down again in Week 9, Lock started against Arizona once more and threw for 175 yards and a touchdown to AJ Barner in a 17-3 home win.

With Darnold out again, Lock is expected to start Sunday against the Raiders, though he has been working through elbow and oblique injuries. The elbow was already bothering him before Week 9, and the oblique came during that win over the Cardinals.

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Things are looking good so far for Lock. Now the couple is ready to welcome their third baby, and the congratulations came in quickly, including from Darnold’s wife, Katie Hoofnagle.

Katie, who goes by @_hoofy, showed her excitement with a simple “Yayay!!!!”

“Y’all!! No way this is amazeballs!! Congratulations 🥹🫶🏽✨,” NFM Magazine wrote. While wide receiver Darius Slayton left a 🙏🏾 on the post.

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Mitchell Trubisky’s wife, Hillary, also joined in.

“Congrats 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Hillary commented.

Former Sehawk Cade Johnson also commented, writing, “Keep em coming!!! Congrats locks.”

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Seattle’s much-loved mascot, Blitz, also left a heartwarming message.

“Another baby Lock to hang out with!!!!”

With friends, teammates and fans cheering them on, Drew and Natalie Lock head into the next chapter with plenty of support.