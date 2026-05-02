Meta Breaks Silence on Mark Zuckerberg’s Interest in Seattle Seahawks Purchase

Since winning the Lombardi Trophy, the Seattle Seahawks have had a lot going on when it comes to their ownership. Just ten days after winning it all, it was reported that the process to sell the team had begun. Although it has been linked to some potential buyers, the Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently emerged as a noteworthy name in the bidding race.

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“Glad we could intercept the rumors on this one: Mark is not making any investment or bid for the Seattle Seahawks,” said a Meta spokesperson to Bloomberg, dismissing the rumor.

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The initial report surfaced through The Front Office, which claimed the billionaire was among the potential buyers interested in acquiring the 2025 Super Bowl champions. However, the comments from Meta’s spokesperson have confirmed that it would not be happening.

Zuckerberg’s estimated net worth is approximately $208 billion, which makes him one of the richest people in the world, and acquiring the Seahawks wouldn’t leave a big dent on his finances. However, he has expertise and investments in tech businesses, and he currently doesn’t own any professional sports team. Even though the 41-year-old was previously linked to owning the EPL soccer team, Tottenham Hotspur, the deal never materialized.

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Additionally, the Apple CEO Tim Cook’s name came up, who is set to step down from his position in September 2026. At the same time, the rumor of Cook purchasing the team has also been laid to rest.

The two-time Super Bowl Champions were previously owned by the Microsoft co-founder, Paul Allen. He remained the majority owner of the franchise until he died in 2018. After his death, it is owned by the Paul G. Allen Trust, with his sister, Jody Allen, appointed as chairwoman.

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Allen and his family have been spearheading the Seattle Seahawks for 29 years after Allen bought it in 1997 for around $200 million, blocking its move to California. He was the reason the Seahawks remained in the Emerald City. Besides the NFL team, he owned the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and the MLS’s Seattle Sounders FC, giving him experience in owning and successfully running elite sports teams.

Today, eight years after the passing, the team is on sale because of a legal obligation outlined by the late owner to sell the major assets, including the sports teams he owned. The money from the sale will be donated towards charity, which was supported by Allen, and the entire process will be overseen by Judy.

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Earlier this year, ESPN reported that the team’s valuation could be somewhere between $7 and $8 billion. However, after the Super Bowl glory, it was reported that the price could be between $9 billion and $11 billion, which would be a significant jump. As the buzz grows around the next owner of the Seahawks, Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer recently entered the picture as a possible option.

Steve Ballmer is linked to buying the Seattle Seahawks

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The former Microsoft CEO, Steve Ballmer, has also been linked with buying the Seattle Seahawks. The 70-year-old is well-familiar with running sports teams across professional leagues, as he is the owner of the NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers, buying it for $2 billion in 2014, which was a record deal at that time.

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As per BetOnline, he is the frontrunner to be the next owner of the current Super Bowl franchise. At the same time, Polymarket Sports also predicted that Steve has 45% chance of becoming the majority owner.

During his working days at Microsoft, Steve maintained a close relationship with Paul Allen. Moreover, he has deep ties to Seattle, as he primarily lives in Hunts Point, Washington, with his family. With that, acquiring the Seahawks would feel like owning his home team.

In addition to running a sports team, the Clipper owner has the financial firepower to pull off a move of this magnitude. He has a net worth of $146 billion, per Bloomberg, and is one of the richest humans in the world. With his financial capacity, Steve can strengthen the already impressive roster of the team while elevating the franchise’s infrastructure to a higher standard.

He is well known to be an owner actively involved in franchise decisions. Ballmer helped the Clippers build their own stadium and also brought in a lot of measures, including extra courts, to give them a memorable experience.

For a team fresh off a Super Bowl win, it is important that an owner who understands the value it has in the community, and Ballmer is certainly that. While there are still no official bids, the fanbase will be hoping the right owner comes in and helps them continue competing for Super Bowls.