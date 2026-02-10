Mike Macdonald Announces News on Klint Kubiak’s Replacement as Seahawks OC Accepts Raiders’ HC Job

The day after winning the Super Bowl, the Seattle Seahawks finally had time to breathe, but head coach Mike Macdonald quickly learned that success comes with a price. Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who had been tied to the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching opening for weeks, officially accepted the job. As a result, the Seahawks suddenly found themselves searching for a new play caller.

So, when Macdonald joined The Insiders, he faced the obvious question: What’s next? He made it clear that the plan was already in motion.

“We got some awesome coaches in-house that are going to be great candidates for us, but we’re going to go through our process like we did last time,” the Seahawks head coach said.

“It’s not going to take as long as it did last year. I can tell you that, but we’re going to move. We’re going to try to move pretty quickly so we can get moving and put the best staff we can possibly put together for our team. And something that I don’t really want to think about right now, but unfortunately, that’s what we need to do.”

Meanwhile, Kubiak’s rise around the league did not happen by accident. He first entered the NFL with the Vikings in 2021 and later sharpened his approach while working alongside his father, Gary Kubiak, during a stop with the Broncos. That mix of fresh ideas and old-school structure shaped his offensive mindset. Eventually, after one season with the Saints, he joined the Seahawks staff on January 26, 2025.

From there, the impact in the Emerald City was immediate. Under Kubiak, the Seahawks finished the 2025 regular season third in points and eighth in total yards. Then, in the playoffs, the unit stayed hot by putting up 72 points across two games. Of course, the entire football world just watched how that story ended in the Super Bowl.

Because of that success, Kubiak became one of the most sought-after names on the market. Along the way, he spoke with the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Dolphins, and Giants. But after a second meeting with the Raiders, he accepted the job.

Now, Kubiak is set to lead Raiders Nation next season, leaving the Seahawks to regroup while celebrating a championship that reshaped their future.

This is a developing story…