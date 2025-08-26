Mike Macdonald Announces Seahawks’ Injury Update After Giving Up on 3 Players

Seahawks outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, whose last two seasons were abbreviated by a torn pec and a cascade of leg injuries, might have finally passed his physical. Seattle activated him from the PUP list back on Thursday. “Uchenna is a leader for us on defense,” Mike Macdonald said, his tone respectful of the veteran’s journey. But the coach was quick to temper excitement with reality.

“He’s a great edge player on early downs. He’s got physicality and is incredibly smart. He’s got a great feel for the game,” the head coach noted post the team wrapped a shorter practice on August 25. It ended with “extra conditioning work”—a telling note from Brady Henderson, “Let’s see how it goes. We’re still two weeks out. He looks great. He’s in great spirits. We’re on the progression, but we’ve got to kind of play it day by day at this point.” This is the player Seattle invested in, the one who posted a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2022.

The news was even brighter for second-year linebacker Tyrice Knight, who’s been battling a knee issue and an undisclosed medical scare. What could have been a devastating blow turned into a sigh of relief. Macdonald revealed the team ‘dodged a serious bullet’ and that Knight is cleared to “rock and roll.”

His status for Week 1 against the 49ers remains a spectrum of possibilities as noted by Henderson, “playing the whole game, subbing in and out, not playing at all,” but the fact he’s in the conversation is a victory. Conversely, rookie guard Christian Haynes remains a question mark with a pec injury, a timeline still TBD.

Macdonald is giving up on 3 players

This meticulous, health-first approach for his core players stands in stark contrast to the swift, decisive moves made elsewhere on the roster. As the team wrapped the shorter practice, the front office was busy making the tough calls.

The business of football waits for no one. The Seahawks gave up on three undrafted rookies: linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala, edge rusher Seth Coleman, and offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo. These weren’t just camp bodies; each had its moment. Tuputala, a late add due to linebacker depth concerns, notched five tackles and a half-sack against the Packers.

Coleman flashed his pass-rush potential with 1.5 sacks against the Chiefs. Felix-Fualalo, the Australian native and Hawaii alum, logged 56 snaps across the preseason. Their releases aren’t about a lack of effort, but a surplus of competition.

Macdonald’s philosophy is coming into sharp focus: protect your valued assets at all costs, even if it means a slow, frustrating ramp-up. But for those on the fringes, performance must be immediate and undeniable. It’s a dual narrative of nurturing and pruning, happening simultaneously.

For every Nwosu getting a patient, individualized workout in full pads, there’s a Tuputala being ushered out the door. This is the unglamorous foundation of a rebuild or, perhaps more accurately, a recalibration as they gear up