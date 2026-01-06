Mike Macdonald Breaks Silence on Seahawks Coach’s Reported Exit Amid $6.1B Franchise’s Interest

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Macdonald addressed outside interest in his staff as the playoffs approach.

As the Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their regular season with a successful 14-3 record, it put their coaching staff in the spotlight. With Seattle heading into the playoffs with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, reports began circulating that their offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, has become a hot name in the NFL’s head-coaching market. And recently, Seattle’s head coach, Mike Macdonald, finally confirmed those reports.

“I think part of our vision of what we want to create here is a team where coaches want to work and they can feel like they’re getting developed too, and they’re getting opportunities,” Mike Macdonald told reporters on January 5. “So, if we’re doing what we’re supposed to on the field, those opportunities are going to come, and it’s great that some of those are happening. We’re cheering those guys on.

“It’s a little bittersweet to a certain degree that you might lose a great person and a great coach from your team, but not enough to stymie their progress. We’re definitely rooting for those people and encouraging them to look at it if it’s a great opportunity for them.”

So, multiple teams have actually contacted Seattle to request interviews with Klint Kubiak. And while Macdonald didn’t name names, he made it clear that this is the price of winning. Still, Macdonald has mixed emotions about it, as he has actually enjoyed calling plays alongside Kubiak in Seattle.

Last offseason, Mike Macdonald brought Klint Kubiak to Seattle from the New Orleans Saints to replace Seattle’s fired OC, Ryan Grubb. Then, back in October last year, Seattle’s wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had even praised Seattle’s change in the coordinator. And why not? As Macdonald gave Kubiak a clear mission to run the ball more, the OC has delivered.

Under Kubiak’s playcalling, Seattle’s rushing attack has peaked at the perfect time as they head into the playoffs this season. In their last three games, Seattle’s offense has rushed for 173 yards, 161 yards, and a season-high 180 yards. Against the San Francisco 49ers in the season-finale game, Seattle even piled up 115 rushing yards in the first half alone. But it’s not just about the run game in Seattle.

Klint Kubiak also helped Seattle’s quarterback Sam Darnold settle into the offense quickly. As such, Seattle just finished the regular season third in the league in scoring at 28.4 points per game, tied for seventh in total offense at 351.4 yards per game, and eighth in passing offense at 228.1 yards per game. The Seahawks also tied for the best record in the league at 14-3 and set a franchise record with 483 points to finish the season under Kubiak.

So it’s no surprise that teams are lining up to interview Seattle’s OC for the head coaching job. But one team in particular stands out as Klint Kubiak’s next landing spot. The Atlanta Falcons, a franchise valued at $6.1 billion, are now searching for a new HC, and Kubiak seems to be one of the candidates for the job.

Will Mike MacDonald’s OC take up a coaching job in Atlanta?

On January 5, the NFL Network first reported that the Falcons have shown interest in Klint Kubiak. Atlanta just fired head coach Raheem Morris after the team wrapped up an 8-9 season this weekend. The Falcons also parted ways with general manager Terry Fontenot after five years. While the Falcons did win four of their last seven games to finish in a three-way tie atop the NFC South, that clearly wasn’t enough.

The message from Falcons’ owner Arthur Blank is clear: Atlanta wants to get back to the Super Bowl, and patience is running thin. So, Klint Kubiak’s profile makes sense for the Falcons. The 38-year-old OC has turned Seattle into a Super Bowl favorite this season. He also has a history with Atlanta’s QB Kirk Cousins, having worked as the Minnesota Vikings’ QB coach in 2019-20 and as their OC in 2021. But here’s the big question: is Kubiak ready?

Kubiak has never been a head coach for any team. He has worked as an assistant coach since 2010, after finishing his football career at Colorado State as a safety. So, when he was asked about his head-coaching ambitions late in November last year, Kubiak’s answer sounded more like a commitment to Seattle than curiosity to turn elsewhere.

“I want to win with the Seahawks,” Kubiak told reporters after practice on November 26, 2025. “I want to win a lot of games here. And all that stuff takes care of itself when you win. “So that’s the best way to say that.”

Klint Kubiak’s answer did not indicate that he was in a rush to leave Seattle. But now, as Seattle earned a bye by beating San Francisco, Kubiak is allowed to take virtual interviews during this week. The Seahawks won’t play again until the divisional round at home between January 17 and 18. So for now, Kubiak remains focused on Seattle’s playoff run. But if the Seahawks keep winning in the playoffs, the interest in their OC will only increase.