Mike Macdonald Changes Seahawks’ QB Plans After Sam Darnold Benched in Final Preseason Game

Back in June, Mike Macdonald left no room for confusion when he declared, “Sam’s our starting quarterback.” But when the Seattle skies lit up for the final preseason showdown, he made a bold pivot. Sam Darnold, the main man, was on the sidelines as rookie Jalen Milroe got the nod. That gamble didn’t exactly deliver what the Seahawks were hoping for.

Milroe threw for 148 yards, added a touchdown, and gave a glimpse of his athletic upside. Yet the shine wore off quickly once the ball security issues crept in. Three costly fumbles marred his outing in the 20-7 loss to the Packers. Macdonald didn’t sugarcoat it in the post-game presser, stressing that his rookie must make “taking care of the football” a top priority.

Even worse, the Packers’ defense feasted on the rookie, bringing him down five times. That many sacks raised questions about his ability to handle pressure in a live NFL pocket. But Macdonald isn’t closing the door on Milroe. In fact, he doubled down, telling reporters, “We’re going to have plays for Jalen in game plans, and he’s going to rep those with the 1s. However we build the package for him going into the games, he needs those reps in walk-thru and full speed.” Clearly, the rookie remains part of Seattle’s offensive blueprint, even if his path is rocky.

And there are some contexts to keep in mind. Before that Green Bay matchup, Milroe hadn’t seen much live action. Across two preseason contests, he totaled just 107 passing yards and 56 rushing yards while sitting behind both Darnold and Drew Lock. For a third-string quarterback, limited reps were always going to be part of the story.

However, Mike Macdonald admitted this final tune-up carried weight for the rookie. He underlined the value of the experience by saying, “I think it’s definitely worth it to get him out there and have this experience. He’s definitely going to be able to build off this in the future.” And for Milroe, the message is clear: the learning curve is steep, but the head coach is willing to give him the runway. Now it’s up to him to prove he can repay that faith.