Mike Macdonald Clears Feelings on Klint Kubiak as Seahawks OC Faces Difficult HC Decision

The Seattle Seahawks looked fine in 2024, finishing with a winning record. However, the cracks were obvious, as they sat near the bottom of the league in rushing attempts and rushing yards, and the offense often felt stuck. Because of that, Head Coach Mike Macdonald decided he had seen enough. In January 2025, he moved on from Ryan Grubb and handed the offense to Klint Kubiak. One year later, that bold call has the Seahawks preparing for the Super Bowl. Because of that turnaround, it is no surprise that Macdonald has been openly impressed with his offensive coordinator.

“I think the thing that I appreciate the most about Klint is he’s a team player,” McDonald said. “It’s all about what’s best for the team all the time. And he takes a lot of pride in that, that it’s a team effort. So he’d be the first to say that the rest of his staff does a great job, and the players are the ones who make it come to life. So I think there’s a humility behind how he operates [that] creates an environment where you’re getting all those positive aspects for everybody involved.”

Under Kubiak, the offense changed its identity and never looked back. As a result, the Emerald City watched its team go 14-3, capture the NFC West, and secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time since 2013.

Seattle poured in 483 total points, averaging 28.4 points per game, which ranked third in the NFL. Under Kubiak’s guidance, drives rarely fizzled out. The offense piled up 4,860 total yards, showing real balance with 1,563 rushing yards and 4,048 passing yards that kept defenses guessing.

That balance allowed the Seahawks to control tempo, dominate time of possession, and avoid the predictability that hurt them the year before. As a result, Sam Darnold thrived, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns. He stayed calm, took what defenses offered, and still attacked downfield when the moment was right.

On the outside, Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the face of the passing attack, exploding for 1,793 receiving yards. That production told the story of an offense finally reaching its ceiling.

Now, the Seahawks enter the Super Bowl as 4.5-point favorites at -115 odds on FanDuel Sportsbook against the New England Patriots. Still, while the success has been undeniable, it also creates a tough reality. As the Seahawks chase a title, Mike Macdonald also knows this season may be the last time he has Kubiak calling plays before a head coaching decision pulls him away.

Mike Macdonald’s offensive coordinator might take on a head coach role

Just as the Seattle Seahawks gear up for the Super Bowl, the odds of keeping Klint Kubiak appear to be slipping away. Recently, Adam Schefter explained that either the Raiders or the Cardinals will hire Kubiak as head coach.

“He’s definitely getting one of those jobs,” he said on the Pat McAfee Show.

The Raiders are searching for a new leader after letting go of former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll following a brutal 3-14 season in Sin City. And Arizona moved on from Jonathan Gannon after the Cardinals also finished 3-14.

During the bye week after the regular season, Kubiak completed virtual interviews with six teams, including the Raiders and Cardinals. Because of league rules, he can now meet face-to-face only with teams he already interviewed virtually. Still, nothing can become official, as no deal or announcement can happen until after the Super Bowl wraps up.

Interestingly, many around the league believe Kubiak may lean toward the Raiders job, especially with the first pick in the draft and the expectation they select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza of Indiana.

As mentioned, Kubiak’s rise has been fast. At just 38, he has surged up the head coaching list thanks to his work. Now, all that remains is to see which path he chooses next.