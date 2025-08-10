Mike Macdonald Confirms ‘Another Medical Issue’ for Seahawks After HC Gets Advice From Marshawn Lynch

The Seahawks’ defense took a big step forward under Mike Macdonald last season. And fans are buzzing about what’s coming next. With Macdonald’s smart schemes and a nasty pass rush led by Leonard Williams, Derick Hall, and Boye Mafe, Seattle’s D is shaping up to be one of the league’s best. Throw in the new addition, Demarcus Lawrence, and this unit could be downright scary in 2025.

However, while the defense appears ready to dominate, the Seahawks are still encountering a few bumps along the way. Macdonald just shared an update on one key player’s health. The Seahawks’ defense is counting on LB Tyrice Knight to take another step forward in 2025, but his progress has hit a temporary roadblock. HC Mike Macdonald confirmed Tuesday that Knight remains sidelined, not only due to a lingering knee issue but also because of a separate medical concern that will keep him out for at least a couple more weeks.

Knight, who emerged as a surprise starter late in his rookie season, suffered the knee injury during Monday’s practice and sat out Tuesday’s session in street clothes. While Macdonald didn’t reveal specifics about the additional medical issue, he made it clear that it’s unrelated to the knee and will require a brief recovery period. The good news? Imaging on the knee came back clean. And Tyrice was moving without a brace or noticeable limp, a positive sign for his Week 1 availability.

Losing the 24-year-old for even a short stretch is a concern for Seattle. The 2024 fourth-round pick quickly proved himself last season, racking up 88 tackles. And solidifying a starting role after veteran additions Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson failed to impress. Behind him, the depth chart looks shaky. Patrick O’Connell has yet to play a defensive snap in the NFL, and Drake Thomas, while athletic, has limited experience.

The Seahawks’ defense thrived under Macdonald last year, and Tyrice’s development was a key part of that growth. If he misses extended time, the drop-off could be significant. For now, the team hopes his recovery stays on track. While Macdonald navigates the challenges of Knight’s absence, another familiar face has been making his presence felt on the sidelines. One who knows a thing or two about setting the tone for this franchise.

Beast mode mentorship for Mike Macdonald

While the Seahawks navigate injuries and roster questions, one constant remains: Marshawn Lynch’s presence still electrifies this team. The legendary RB wasn’t just observing Saturday’s practice, he was actively shaping it, spending nearly 30 minutes deep in conversation with Mike Macdonald along the sideline. The HC recalled the exchange, calling Lynch’s input invaluable. “It’s the best. I’m glad he’s here. Guys love him. He’s got great ideas for me,” Macdonald said, keeping the specifics of Lynch’s advice between them but hinting, “It’s wise, I’ll tell you that.”

Those who’ve followed Lynch’s post-retirement antics won’t be surprised. He’s never been one for formal coaching titles, yet his influence lingers everywhere, from locker room speeches to impromptu tackling demonstrations. Last Thursday, during Seattle’s preseason game against the Raiders, he reminded everyone why he’s still Marshawn.

Stationed on the sideline as an NFL-credentialed photographer (complete with a league-issued vest), he didn’t retreat when RB George Holani barreled toward him after a TD. Instead, he planted his feet and delivered a forearm shiver that would’ve fit right into his Beast Mode heyday. Holani, who had just ripped off 61 explosive yards, looked stunned. Lynch? Unfazed.

The moment was classic Marshawn: equal parts playful and purposeful. For a young player like Holani, it was a nod of respect, a welcome-to-the-NFL moment from a legend who once defined Seattle’s physical identity. For Macdonald, it’s proof that Lynch’s instincts, whether for football or motivation, remain razor-sharp. “Love him,” the coach said when recalling the hit. But Lynch’s value goes beyond nostalgia. His understanding of the game’s nuances, how to read defenses, and how to rally a team, makes him a rare sounding board.

Whether he’s dishing out advice or accidental tackles, one thing’s clear: Lynch’s spirit still fuels this team. And in a season where every edge matters, the Seahawks will take all the Beast Mode wisdom they can get.