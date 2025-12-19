Mike Macdonald Confirms Who to Blame for Mistakes After Addressing Controversial Seahawks Incident

The Seattle Seahawks secured an overtime 38-37 win over the mighty Los Angeles Rams. But after the game, the conversation shifted from celebration to accountability. Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald didn’t shy away from addressing the mistakes made in the game.

“In the first half it was a lot of the early down stuff that was getting us,” he said, via Seattle Seahawks‘ post on X. “So we made some adjustments in the second half.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clip from the post-game press conference, Macdonald took responsibility for the team’s early struggles, particularly in the red zone. Macdonald admitted the defense struggled on early downs in the first half. While those changes led to more third-down situations, he acknowledged they “botched” key moments. Now, he wants to ensure his team is “cleaner” in those situations.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks’ head coach also addressed the controversial moment that came late in the game when he opted to go for a two-point conversion instead of playing it safe.

According to Hawkmania’s post on X, Macdonald revealed the call wasn’t impulsive, noting it had been discussed throughout the season because of the playoff situation. He also said he felt confident in how the team was playing and trusted his players to execute.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story… Stay tuned.