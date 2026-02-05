Mike Macdonald Gets Worrying Seahawks Injury Update After Sam Darnold Limited in Practice

The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their first and only padded practice ahead of the Super Bowl, but the session brought an unsettling update for head coach Mike Macdonald. On February 4, the Seahawks practiced for nearly two hours at San Jose State, only to see rookie safety Nick Emmanwori go down late while defending a pass. The moment immediately raised concern.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nick Emmanwori injured his ankle near the end of practice and walked off the field on his own shortly before 4 p.m., according to a pool report released by the Pro Football Writers of America. Several teammates and coaches gathered around Emmanwori before he exited the field, signaling the seriousness of the situation.

“He [Emmanwori] had an ankle today, we brought him in to look at it, and we’ll kind of go from here and figure out what are the next steps?” Mike Macdonald told reporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the injury even more puzzling is that Nick Emmanwori had been a full participant throughout last week, leaving questions about when the issue surfaced. Will Mike Macdonald be forced to adjust their defensive plans this late in the week? Emmanwori’s participation or lack thereof in Thursday and Friday’s practices should offer clearer answers as the Super Bowl approaches.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.