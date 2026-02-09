Mike Macdonald Makes Bold Cooper Kupp Claim After Rams Nearly Forced Seahawks WR Into Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story Cooper Kupp led Seattle with 61 yards after Jaxon Smith-Njigba's third-quarter concussion.

Mike Macdonald’s post-game commentary redefined the veteran’s standing in NFL history.

Los Angeles officials unceremoniously urged Kupp to retire before his release.

Head coach Mike Macdonald gave an ultimate verdict on his veteran wideout. After the Seahawks secured a dominant Super Bowl LX win over the Patriots, he spoke about Cooper Kupp’s legacy. After being nearly pushed out of the league, Kupp just lifted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time. With a stellar performance that led up to the special moment, Macdonald believes the receiver took a giant leap in becoming a future Hall of Famer.

“Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald says win in Super Bowl LX cements ‘force multiplier’ Cooper Kupp as a Pro Football Hall of Famer,” Jeremy Bergman wrote on X.

By describing Cooper Kupp as a “force multiplier,” the coach made it clear that his impact goes far beyond his numbers. It reflects that performing on a bigger stage matters deeply while assessing a player for honors such as the Hall of Fame. Seattle won by a 29-13 margin on Sunday, suggesting the battle was close. But that was never the case, as Seattle’s defense kept it a lopsided affair.

Imago Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches the replay board during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood,California Sunday, January 5, 2025. The Seahawks beat the Rams 30-25. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY LAP20250105407 JONxSOOHOO

Due to this dominance, Kupp’s group didn’t need to chase big numbers. Instead, it focused on making crucial plays at the right times while playing clean football. But when primary wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba left in the third quarter because of a concussion evaluation, it allowed Kupp to step into a bigger role. The 32-year-old led the receiving with six catches on twelve targets for 61 yards.

His contribution may not seem explosive, but it came when it mattered ‌most. In this season, he posted 593 receiving yards on 47 catches with a career-low two touchdowns. He looked out of sync later in the regular season but bounced back with fifteen receptions for 157 yards across three playoff games. Meanwhile, it marked the wideout’s second Super Bowl win, following his win with the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI back in 2022. After the win, Kupp reflected on the emotional journey.

“It’s an unbelievable story,” Kupp said. “There were some really tough times this year for my family and I. Being part of this organization, I stepped in; it wasn’t smooth… But day after day, my family showed up for me and the guys on this team, the coaches… I’ve never run blocked so much in my life. But I had so much fun this year. The relationships with the guys, in one year, are so special. I’m just incredibly thankful.”

Interestingly, the win moment carried extra meaning, as Cooper Kupp’s former team almost pushed him to quit football.

When Cooper Kupp was urged to retire from the sport

Cooper Kupp was coming off a messy split with the Rams before signing a three-year, $45 million deal with Seattle last year. What initially appeared to be a typical roster decision was actually a tense situation for the player. In February 2025, the team informed Kupp of their plans to trade him ahead of the 2025 season. The player announced it publicly while sharing his thoughts on the matter.

“I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in L.A.

Despite his contract extension that would have run through 2026, the Rams ultimately released him in March. According to The Athletic’s Michael Silver, the team didn’t agree to negotiate a salary reduction with Kupp. The team had “unceremoniously cut ties, urging him to retire.” But that wasn’t all. When the receiver hit ‌free agency, the player reportedly realized that many people from the Rams wooed away his potential suitors.

Per reports, the organization advised them against paying anything more ‌than the standard minimum amount for a veteran. They cited injuries and age as ‌potential factors in lowering his market value. The split stung because Kupp had made his NFL debut with the Rams and played his last eight seasons for them before landing in Seattle. During this time, he earned the Super Bowl and the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

It paved the way for him to land with the Seahawks after signing a three-year, $45 million deal. After a year, Kupp has finally delivered his response on the field. He first helped Seattle beat the Rams 31–27 in the NFC Championship before clinching the Super Bowl LX title. In the end, Cooper Kupp didn’t just move on. He proved he still belonged at the top of the game.