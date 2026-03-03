Mike MacDonald Makes Double Contract Decision as Seahawks Receive Concerning Kenneth Walker News

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 30: Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on from the sidelines during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-seattles240930_npXv4.jpg

Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN-SEPTEMBER 30: Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald looks on from the sidelines during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Seattle Seahawks in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Monday, September 30, 2024 Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx originalFilename:lemus-seattles240930_npXv4.jpg

Essentials Inside The Story Seattle made early offseason moves to lock in key depth pieces from last year’s roster.

Both players stepped up during the championship run and carved out bigger roles.

A major decision at running back is still hanging over the offseason.

Fresh off their Super Bowl triumph, the Seattle Seahawks are already in a dogfight to defend their crown, starting with crucial decisions to keep their championship roster from being poached. This comes after the organization received concerning updates on star running back Kenneth Walker III, who could land tempting offers in free agency.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mike Macdonald’s team tendered Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA) Ty Okada and George Holani on Monday. For those unfamiliar, this designation applies to players whose contracts have expired and those with two or fewer accrued seasons. Once a team offers an ERFA tender, which is a one-year contract, players can no longer negotiate with other teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Schneider, it’s the beginning of a strong offseason as the organization attempts to “run it back” after a championship campaign. The team picked Okada from Montana State in 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The safety made limited appearances in the first two seasons with the team. He recorded only four tackles across his nine games. But his career reached new heights last year when Okada played all 17 games and made eleven starts. After playing sparingly in his first two seasons, Okada broke out last year to become a key starter. His impact was felt all over the field, as he racked up 65 tackles and 1.5 sacks, proving to be a crucial piece of the Seahawks’ defensive success. Meanwhile, Holani also joined the team as an undrafted agent in 2024 after playing college football at Boise State.

After an uneventful rookie season where he saw the field just five times, Holani played in 11 regular-season games last year. He rushed 22 times for 73 yards and a touchdown. In Week 12, he landed on injured reserve because of hamstring issues. Besides his prominent role as running back, he also contributed to special teams, scoring on a recovered kickoff in a Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Holani made a comeback in the postseason, joining as the No.2 running back after Zach Charbonnet went down with a knee injury in the divisional round. He posted 47 offensive snaps in playoff wins over the Rams and Patriots. He also rushed for 10 yards and added four catches for 34 yards. While Mike Macdonald ensures depth at the running back position, a question mark hangs over another star player in the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free agency speculation raises concerns about Macdonald’s RB situation

Kenneth Walker III posted a strong 2025 season with the Seahawks. With Charbonnet sidelined, he became the team’s lead back. He started in all 17 games and remained healthy throughout the campaign. By the end of the year, he had rushed 221 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He also averaged 4.6 yards per carry.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

Most importantly, his 161-yard performance offered the offensive support Seattle needed in Super Bowl LX. Despite his consistency that eventually earned him MVP honors in the finale, his future with the Seahawks remains uncertain. According to a March 1 report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, Walker III remains on other teams’ wishlists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo analyzed the running back market in free agency. They suggested the rising interest from others could “spell the end of his time in Seattle.” However, Seattle’s front office had dismissed such possibilities before this report surfaced. General manager John Schneider discussed Kenneth’s status at the NFL Combine on February 24. He made it clear that the team values him, but emphasized roster balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’d love to have Ken [Kenneth] back, and he knows this better than anybody — it’s about our 70 and our collective and what that’s going to look like,” Schneider said. “We’ll have those meetings down here. We’ll start talking to all the agents, and we’ll have a better feel of where we’re going towards the end of the week.”

If Walker exits, Seattle might already be looking for options. 12th Man Rising’s Lee Vowell identified Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. as a potential replacement. Washington had an impressive 4.33-second 40-yard dash. He also ranked high among running backs in both the broad jump and vertical leap. Now, Seattle’s front office must decide if it can afford to bring Walker back for another potential championship run.