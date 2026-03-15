Mike Macdonald Patches Up Seahawks’ CB Room After Losing Riq Woolen to Eagles

Essentials Inside The Story Seahawks look to reshape their secondary after Riq Woolen’s exit.

A former first-round pick gets a fresh opportunity in Seattle.

The move adds competition to the cornerback room.

Losing a Pro Bowl cornerback like Riq Woolen leaves a gaping hole in any secondary. For the Seattle Seahawks, the search for a replacement is on, and head coach Mike Macdonald is turning to a former first-round pick with something to prove to fill that void. With the secondary undergoing changes, the Seahawks are exploring an intriguing option to help reinforce the cornerback room.

“The Seahawks have agreed to terms with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene on a 1-year deal, I’m told,” The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote on X. “Will compete in Seattle’s CB room and provide inside-outside versatility.”

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Mike Macdonald’s team is ready to try Noah Igbinoghene amid a massive overhaul in the secondary. As Dugar highlighted, the player will compete for a spot in the cornerback group to play both outside and in the slot. Igbinoghene could be a meaningful addition, given his recent success with the Commanders. He entered the league in 2020 as the Miami Dolphins‘ 30th overall pick

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However, he couldn’t make much of an impact during his three-year stint with the team. He made under ten appearances in both seasons after his rookie campaign. Noah joined the Dallas Cowboys in 2023 before eventually moving to Washington. He stepped into a larger role in his first year with the team, starting ten games that year. He logged 55 total tackles, including 33 solo, along with seven passes defended.

However, the Commanders limited his role this past season, allowing Noah to make only two starts across fifteen games. His production dipped to 35 tackles and five passes defended, though he recorded the first and only sack of his career. But it was ultimately his weak coverage performance that prevented Washington from retaining him. Across his six NFL seasons, Igbinoghene has totaled 119 tackles, 17 passes defended, two tackles for loss, and one interception.

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Meanwhile, it’s mainly his ability to play multiple roles in the secondary that landed him on Seattle’s wishlist. The team is looking for depth, especially after Woolen joined the Eagles. Currently, their cornerback unit includes All-Pro Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe, and Shemar Jean-Charles, who recently agreed to a one-year deal. With Woolen gone, Seattle can use Noah at CB3.

The move puts him in a depth role rather than guaranteeing him a starting job. The team’s defense ranked 10th in the 2025 season, making strong secondary play a major focus for this year as well.

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While the Seahawks work to fill the holes in their secondary, the player whose departure created the biggest void, Riq Woolen, is embarking on a new chapter in Philadelphia.

Former Seahawks star Riq Woolen joins Eagles’ secondary

Riq Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year contract that could climb as high as $15 million. The move gives Nick Sirianni’s team another talented corner, known for his rare blend of size and speed, in an already strong secondary. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing around 210 pounds, Woolen once delivered a jaw-dropping performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. He finished a 40-yard dash in only 4.26 seconds.

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Moreover, he carried on that impact throughout his rookie year in 2022. He led the league with six interceptions that year and even earned a Pro Bowl selection. While he played as a wideout in college, his natural ball skills have translated well to defense. It helped him pile up 53 passes defended across 64 career games. He also posted 41 total tackles during the same stretch with Seattle.

However, the journey came with its own challenges, as Woolen struggled with lapses in coverage and costly penalties. These shortcomings hurt his standing on the depth chart. And he eventually lost the No. 2 cornerback role to Josh Jobe last season. Despite those challenges, Woolen remained a key contributor to Seattle’s dominant defense.

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In Philadelphia, cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean left a strong impression on Woolen. It was even before he stepped into the locker room. While preparing against the Buccaneers last year, he watched Mitchell and Cooper DeJean’s game tape against the same team. He was in awe of the duo’s ability to stand against Tampa Bay’s dominant pass attack.

“When I watched that game, and I saw the way [Mitchell] and Coop were tackling, they were covering, they were strapping guys up, it was pretty cool to see,” Woolen said at his introductory news conference Thursday. “Now that I’m able to be a part of that, it’s awesome because it’s like, dang, where can you throw the ball to?”

With Woolen joining an already loaded secondary, the Eagles’ defense could become even more dangerous in the upcoming season.