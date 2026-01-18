brand-logo
Mike Macdonald Reveals Sam Darnold Health Details After Announcing Seahawks Injury Update

ByAryan Mamtani

Jan 18, 2026 | 12:09 AM EST

The Seattle Seahawks made a Super Bowl statement tonight. Before the game, Quarterback Sam Darnold’s status was up in the air because of an oblique injury, and he hadn’t thrown a single pass in training. He suited up regardless and led the team to a 41-6 win over the 49ers. Head coach Mike Macdonald opened up on Darnold’s health after the win.

“He could’ve come out here and felt terrible, and we would’ve had to pivot, but from what he was saying and from what the medical team was saying, it seemed like he was going to be able to give it a go,” Macdonald said.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story!

